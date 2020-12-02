METRO WRESTLING PREVIEW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton looks to crack top-three, Heelan led by Joines

The 2020 wrestling season will be a bit touch-and-go this season.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused teams some teams to shift gears in terms of scheduling. Various tournaments have been canceled and some programs are shifting to more of a duals approach rather than a number of tournaments.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton doesn't plan to make major changes to its schedule, though. SB-L coach Clint Koedam is taking everything day-by-day basically.
"Well, the general expectation is to enjoy each day as it comes," Koedam said.
Koedam did have to find a tournament in the second weekend of the season since the tournament in Council Bluffs was called off. However, SB-L teamed with The Arena to put together a tournament at the Long Lines Family Rec Center on Dec. 12 that features a few of the teams that normally travel to Council Bluffs that weekend.
Plus SB-L moved its annual tournament, which is this upcoming Saturday, from the school to the Long Lines Family Rec Center since there's more room for the wrestlers.
Koedam hopes those are the only two major changes to the Warriors' schedule this season.
"Honestly, in regards to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, I don't see a lot changing. Obviously, the Council Bluffs Classic isn't happening but The Arena got ahold of some of those schools and we have a solid event that weekend," Koedam said. "Atlantic's tournament is a go and I would be really surprised if Perry's tournament changed. Ida Grove, from what I've been told, is a go. We have no intentions of changing anything to our schedule.
"We are working as hard as we can to keep things as normal as possible. That format has worked for us in the past and I want to make sure that the guys continue on that same path. We are taking the necessary precautions, keep it as safe as you can and hope for the best."
While the 2020 season will provide challenges off the mat, it doesn't change the expectations for SB-L wrestling.
The Warriors have become a staple at the Class 2A state duals and for the last five seasons, SB-L has been in the conversation going into the traditional tournament for a chance at a trophy.
But the traditional trophy has eluded the Warriors during that stretch.
Coming into the 2020 season, SB-L is ranked No. 3 by both IAwrestle.com and Thepredicament.
"All of the regular season stuff is great and we do enjoy the good and the bad but the kids work hard because there is a postseason. We would like to improve on everything we did at the state tournament," Koedam said. "The trophy from the individual perspective has eluded us. A lot of times we are in the top-three, four, five and fell out on a Saturday so I think with the group of guys that we have, they can make it to that level."
The Warriors are led by seniors Jack Gaukel and Isaac Bryan, both of who have been at the state tournament the last three seasons.
Koedam said those two are constant leaders in the wrestling room.
"I've always been a bigger proponent of leadership in action than voice. Anybody can say the right things but it takes a real leader to demonstrate and follow through," Koedam said. "Both of them fit that bill and I never find them slacking or being negative. They always walked the walk."
Gaukel, who will wrestle at 152 pounds, and Bryan, who is slated for 145, are both looking to finish their careers with the top prize.
Gaukel, an Iowa State recruit, has made the state finals each of the past three seasons, coming up just short of a state championship each time. Bryan has made the podium twice with a fourth-place finish last season.
"They are in different places. Isaac has maybe overachieved, Jack maybe underachieved. Jack has not achieved what he's wanted and when you have that going into your senior season with that chip on your shoulder, that is one dangerous kid," Koedam said. "Isaac qualifies as a freshman, podium as a sophomore which maybe surprised him a bit, goes in with more confidence and gets fourth. He's looking at it that he can do even better."
Junior Noah Parmelee will wrestle as 120 pounds and saw his season end prematurely because of an injury. Parmelee was having a breakout season with 33 wins and was ranked in the top-10.
"It sucks being in that situation. Any kid, no matter the sport, that has that potential jerked from them, it changes their perspective," Koedam said. "They come in realizing there is no guarantee of tomorrow or the postseason so they train each day as if it's their last and that sums up Noah. He's another kid that has some sincere motivation and has two years left to get it done."
Ty Koedam not only qualified for the state tournament as a freshman but he also placed at state as he finished eighth. Ty Koedam will wrestle at 126 pounds.
"Probably the greatest change in Ty, he has that confidence as a sophomore that you don't have as a freshman," Koedam said. "With our schedule, there really isn't a tournament where you can rest on your laurels. You have to have a good day every weekend. The training he was able to do and the wrestling he was able to do this offseason and reflecting on some matches, confidence will be on his side."
Freshman Ethan Skoglund is dealing with an injury but is expected to compete at 106 with freshman Conner Rush. Freshman Cam Keokenchahn will get an opportunity at 113.
Sophomore Hunter Steffans, who won his only varsity match last season to get SB-L to the state duals, takes over at 132 pounds.
"His claim to fame is getting us to the duals. Now he has to prove that he's the Hunter that we know and he has to do it at every single event," Koedam said. "He's been banging with those guys like Noah, Ty, Jack, Isaac, Nathan Curry. I think he's ready."
Senior Marcus Headid will wrestle at 138. Junior Tyler Schenkelberg will be at 160 and sophomore Garrett McHugh will be at 170. Junior J.D. Dixon is slotted at 182 and senior Cale Clausen is at 195. Sophomore Kaden Dillavou is at 285 and sophomores Sean Zimmerman and Jonas Denman are battling at heavyweight.
BISHOP HEELAN
The Crusaders don't have a state placewinner back this season but they do have four state qualifiers back that include sophomores Jahluv Buckhanan and Ethan DeLeaon. Plus senior Mitchell Joines, the most experienced wrestler in the room, returns after dealing with a number of injuries last season. He was a state qualifier as a sophomore. Junior Jake McGowan qualified as a freshman and had a solid sophomore campaign.
Buckhanan won 35 matches last season as a freshman at 106 pounds. He lost both of his matches at the state tournament. Buckhanan will bump up this season to either 113 or 120, even potentially 126.
Sophomore Ethan DeLeon has bumped up from 126 pounds. DeLeon wrestled at 145 and 152 pounds during a double dual on Tuesday. DeLeon won 38 matches in his first season and won a match at state. He finished one match away from earning a spot on the podium.
Joines qualified for state two years ago after a 29-win breakout campaign as a sophomore. Last season injuries took their toll on Joines, but he was still able to go 30-3. However, an injury kept him out of the postseason.
During Tuesday's matches, Joines wrestled at 170 pounds and he didn't even spend a full two minutes on the mat, winning one match by fall in 47 seconds and then got a pin in 1:01 in the other match.
McGowan wrestled at 106 pounds as a freshman and qualified for state. Last season McGowan just missed out on state but did win 37 matches after bumping up to 120. He added more muscle in the offseason and wrestled at 132 pounds on Tuesday.
Freshman Sir Brandon Watts is wrestling at 126 pounds and picked up a win over West Sioux's Drayven Kraft on Tuesday.
Senior Bryce Harpenau will be at 160 pounds with Colin Hubbell at heavyweight.
NORTH
The Stars are under new leadership with Tanner Francksen-Small and he has a young roster with only one senior.
However, that senior is Nick Walters, who has been to the state tournament two times now. Two years ago, Walters finished on the podium but he finished one win short of earning a medal last season.
Walters will either be at 126 pounds or 132 this season.
Walters is joined by his sparring partner, junior Logan Williams, who had a breakout sophomore campaign. Last season at 113 pounds, Williams went 26-8 but he finished just short of the Class 3A state tournament.
Junior Cameron Sorensen is back after winning 22 matches last season.
EAST
Jacob Colon begins his second season as East's head coach and continues the rebuild process for the Black Raiders.
East does have sophomore Yareli Morales back, who qualified for the girls state wrestling tournament and finished 20-20.
Junior Nick Fehl will wrestle at 113 pounds and junior Tamen Brand is at 170. Freshman Jadyn Friedrichs is at 106 and got a pin on Tuesday. Sophomore Nick Wells went 3-0 on Tuesday at 220 pounds.
SOUTH SIOUX
The Cardinals are led by two seniors, one of which qualified for the state tournament with Caleb Kriens.
Kriens won 27 matches last season and he won by fall to get to state. He lost both of his matches at state at 160 pounds.
Senior Mohamed Siidow is coming off a 26-win season. He lost in the consolation semifinals at districts at 138 pounds but he was finding some momentum late in the season, winning 16 of his final 24 matches.
Aridiana Zamora is the top female wrestler back for the Cardinals after she went 18-7 last season.
DAKOTA VALLEY
The Panthers only had one wrestler with a winning record last season and that was a seventh-grader. Jackson Boonstra won 20 matches last season and lost in the region championship match at 113 pounds.
Boonstra will wrestle at either 113 or 120 pounds this season as an eighth-grader.
Seniors Zach Rosenkrans and Alex Reinhardt are both back and each won 13 matches last season.
WEST
The Wolverines didn't have a wrestler finish with a winning record on varsity but there is potential with junior Blake Hansen, who went 17-20 last season.
Sophomore Logan Mannion also returns and he 15 matches while wrestling at 195 and 220 pounds.
