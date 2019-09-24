SIOUX CITY - Sioux City Metro logged wins over Storm Lake (74-15) and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (68-24) in a girls swimming double dual Tuesday.
Hope Cvrk (100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle), Avery Koopmans (100 backstroke and 500 freestyle) and Alice Mahoney (100 freestyle and 200 individual medley) had the fastest time in two events each for the Metro squad while Skylar Dean won the 200 freestyle.
Sioux City clocked the fastest time in all three relay events.