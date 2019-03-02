AMES, Iowa | Cedar Rapids entered the Midwest High School Hockey League Tournament with a 17-game winning streak.
The Roughriders just continue to roll. Ethan Kochanny scored two goals Saturday afternoon while leading the league’s hottest hockey team to a 4-2 win in the MHSHL Tournament semifinals at Ames/ISU Ice Arena.
Sioux City, the defending MHSHL Tournament champion, lost, despite outshooting Cedar Rapids 35-16. Kochanny scored both of his goals in the first period.
Cale Bricker pulled Coach Jesse Monell’s Metros within 2-1 with a goal at the 5:01 mark of the third period. Forty-three seconds later, the Roughriders received a goal from Joshua Nelson to regain the 2-goal advantage.
Sioux City trailed 4-1 before Reece McDonald scored his second goal of the tournament with 9:39 remaining in the contest.
McDonald also had an assist in the game.
Goaltender Blake Beller converted 12 of 16 save attempts.
Sioux City will play for third place in a game which will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday.