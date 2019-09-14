SIOUX CITY - The Sioux City Metro swim team hosted the Mickey Olson Invitational Saturday and claimed the team title in a five-team meet.
The Metros finished with 373 points ahead of runner-up Lewis Central's 264. Spencer was third (203), Abraham Lincoln fourth (158) and Storm Lake fifth (89).
Hope Cvrk had a state-meet qualifying win in the 100 butterfly, where she won in 57.99. Cvrk also took the 200 freestyle in 1:57.34 and teamed with Brecken Baller, Avery Koopmans and Lily Wright to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.01.
Koopmans also won the 200 individual medley, finishing just over two seconds ahead of teammate Grace Holzerland in 2:25.83. Wright also won the 100 backstroke in 1:09.58, also clipping Holzerland for the win.
Sioux City also got a win from Keera Adajar in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.13 and took the 200 medley relay in 1:57.44. Madison Slaughter joined Wright, Baller and Koopmans on that winning unit.
Olson, who passed away in 2008 was the former swim coach at West High and later with the Metros.