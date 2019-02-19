SIOUX CITY -- It's easy for opposing teams to just focus on Cliff McCray when they play West since he leads the team with 21 points per game.
But the reason West is 16-4 on the season is that the Wolverines haven't had to rely on only McCray because of the emergence of Micah McWell and Adien Belt this season.
McWell and Belt are averaging 12.2 and 12.9 points per game, respectively.
McWell, who only averaged 6.1 points per game last season, made his presence known as the second scoring option early in the season. He went 10-of-12 from the field for 24 points in the season-opening win against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
McWell started the season with back-to-back 20-point games, proving teams can't only focus on McCray.
"It's a lot of fun. People believe we are one-dimensional and worry about him," said McWell, the Sioux City Journal's Metro Athlete of the Week. "We have so many offensive threats. When they worry about one person, it hurts them bad. But it feels good to do so."
Doubling his offensive production is a product of McWell transforming his game. He's been taking more 3-pointers this season (25-of-55), hitting them at a 45.5 percent clip. He's also shooting 52.5 percent from the field because he's able to get to the rim with more ease this season.
"It was part of growing up. I was undersized at the time. This senior year, I put on a little more size," said McWell, who is 6'3. "It helps me spread my game and it opens up the inside for me."
West coach CoCo Cofield said McWell is able to stretch the floor on offense.
"When people look at Cliff, Michael can drive and get to the basket and he's worked very hard on his shot," Cofield said. "He doesn't take a bad shot. He's very unselfish and doesn't force the issue. When he is on, he is on. It's good to have because he can stretch the floor and Cliff can kick it out and hit Micah for a three."
For as good as McWell's offense has been this season, Cofield has relied on McWell on the defense more. McWell is usually guarding the team's top offensive threat - whether it's a guard or a forward.
"He wants to guard the best player on the opposing team. He wants to take on those assignments and sometimes he's had to guard some posts. Sometimes he's had to step up and guard perimeter guys," Cofield said. "He wants that challenge and he steps up to it. He's a very tough-nosed kid and he's going to get the job done."
Being the defensive stopper is a role McWell enjoys having.
"A lot of people don't like to do that so for me to get down and gritty and to be given the challenge to cover their best guy is always a fun thing to do," McWell said. "It just comes back to the challenge. I like that it pushes me. There isn't a time to be lazy on defense. I want to go out and show that I am going to be a better defender than they are going to be an offensive player."
Cofield's trust of McWell runs three-fold - from an offensive player, a defensive stopper and as a leader on the team. McWell, who plans to play football at Drake currently, has a 3.94 grade point average and Cofield said that translates to the court.
Cofield said McWell does a good job of knowing what the team needs and of leading practices.
"When we do shooting drills, he is making sure everyone is on point and making sure they understand the plays," Cofield said. "He's a perfectionist. He's one of those kids with great character and when he's not around, you know he is doing the right thing. You don't have to worry about him doing things that aren't good for the team or go against the team values. He has a good character about him."
McWell and the rest of the team's focus shifted to postseason play now. The Wolverines were receiving votes in the final Iowa Associated Press poll and they are hoping to make a deep run.
McWell thinks with McCray, Belt and him leading the way, West can make a good postseason run.
"I think we can go as far as we allow ourselves to go. I know with a couple of our losses, it's been mental mistakes," McWell said. "If we can buckle down and play as well as we have these last couple of games, we can go as far as we like."
SPECIAL MENTION
Boys Basketball
Aidan Vanderloo, East ... Vanderloo scored 35 points on 10-of-15 shooting in Friday's win over a ranked Carroll team. The 35 points moved him past Adam Woodbury to become the all-time leader in scoring in East's history. The night before, Vanderloo hit six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in a win over Spencer.
Girls Basketball
Katelyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan ... Stanley had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals in a win over a ranked Lewis Central team on Tuesday. Feb. 12. Then in Saturday's win over Webster City, Stanley had 15 points, eight rebounds (five offensive), four assists and five steals.