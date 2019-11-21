Miller beats Elk-Point Jefferson volleyball in Class A quarterfinals

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Elk-Point Jefferson High School volleyball team was looking for an upset, but instead, top-ranked Miller swept the No. 8 Huskies in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday.

Miller won by set scores of 25-20, 25-12 and 25-20.

Huskies coach Erin Ellinger thought her team looked nervous starting out, and that translated to the floor.

"Today we came out slow with some nerves that got shook off during the third set," Ellinger said. "Unfortunately, it didn't turn out how we wanted it, but we will use that experience to fuel us for our next games."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenna Curry led the Huskies with eight kills, and outside hitter Riley Donnelly had seven kills.

Sophia Giorgio had 24 assists for EPJ. Katelyn Chytka had 13 digs while Giorgio had 10.

Ellinger was pleased with the Huskies' blockers.

"Our blockers were working very hard to stop or slow the ball down for our passers," Ellinger said.

Kadye Fernholz led Miller with 27 kills, which is a season-high for her. Storm Johnsen had 12, extending her double-digit kill streak to seven.

The tournament, however, isn't over for the Huskies. They move into the consolation round, and will face Winner at 1 p.m. Friday in Session 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0