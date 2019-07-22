FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Gehlen Catholic High School softball team couldn't afford any mistakes if the Jays hoped to upset Collins-Maxwell, the defending Class 1A state champions and the No. 1 seed, at the state tournament.
But a miscue in the first inning helped Collins-Maxwell grab a 1-0 lead and then another error put the Jays back 2-0 in the second inning.
Gehlen Catholic couldn't recover as Collins-Maxwell pitcher Mikayla Houge held the Jays to only three hits as Collins-Maxwell won the first-round game 4-0 over Gehlen Catholic on Monday at the Rogers Sports Complex.
"For not playing very well, to only be beat 4-0 is something you can be happy about. Defensively we didn't play well and we didn't put enough hits together," Gehlen Catholic coach Tony Gunter said. "We would like to say it was nerves, it could've been, but we played a tough road to get to state. I was confident in our ability to handle the pressure and play defense and it let us down."
The result could've been worse. Gehlen Catholic committed two errors and pitcher Rylee Schnepf walked 10 batters in the game. Collins-Maxwell also had seven hits in the game.
But the Jays were able to hold Collins-Maxwell to only four runs. The Spartans left 12 runners on base, though. The Jays got out of two bases-loaded jams and the Spartans led off one of the innings with a leadoff double. That runner didn't score.
"I'm not unhappy about that but when we give them two unearned runs right away, that was difficult to swallow knowing the quality of their pitcher," Gunter said.
Houge allowed only three hits and struck out 11. Gehlen Catholic's Sydney Livermore hit a double as one of the Jays' three hits and Katie Peters and Addison Weber had the other two hits.
"(Houge) has really good control and throws fairly hard," Gunter said. "She's thrown a lot of pitchers in her life and she deserves all of the accolades she's getting."
Hannah Caple was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Emma Kahler drove in another run for Collins-Maxwell.
Gehlen Catholic, which fell to 21-10 on the season, has one more game left in it season when the Jays take on fifth-seeded Lynnville-Sully (26-9), which lost to Newell-Fonda 7-5 on Monday.
Gehlen Catholic plays Lynnville-Sully at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
"As long as we have good pitching and great defense, that's the key to winning any games. All of these girls, I hope they have a great effort (Tuesday)," Gunter said. "We will build on that and take it into the offseason."