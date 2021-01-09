MMCRU girls basketball team uses mental toughness to hold off Sergeant Bluff-Luton

MARCUS, Iowa — Kora Alesch wrote down a goal on a piece of paper given to her at the beginning of the week from MMCRU High School girls basketball coach GIllian Letsche.

On that worksheet, Alesch wrote this down: “Moving forward.”

Letsche gave all the Royals players the same sheet of paper, but no two answers were the same. The goal of the exercise was to build the players’ mental toughness, so when the playoffs came for the Class 1A fifth-ranked Royals, they’d be mentally stronger than ever.

The Royals (8-1) showed their mental toughness on Friday, by beating Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67-57 at home in a non-conference game.

“Before the break, I had talked about doing a mental sports psychology kind of thing, because I had the same problem when I played in high school,” Letsche said. “I know how that goes, and we started doing things to overcome those things. They really have done a great job with it.”

One of the main questions asked on those worksheets was what players dwelled on the most, and what makes each player click out of it.

“I knew that I had to step up big, because this was a big game,” Alesch said. “I knew I had to keep pushing through. This is a huge win. This was like a playoff game.”