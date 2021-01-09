MMCRU girls basketball team uses mental toughness to hold off Sergeant Bluff-Luton

MARCUS, Iowa — Kora Alesch wrote down a goal on a piece of paper given to her at the beginning of the week from MMCRU High School girls basketball coach GIllian Letsche.
On that worksheet, Alesch wrote this down: “Moving forward.”
Letsche gave all the Royals players the same sheet of paper, but no two answers were the same. The goal of the exercise was to build the players’ mental toughness, so when the playoffs came for the Class 1A fifth-ranked Royals, they’d be mentally stronger than ever.
The Royals (8-1) showed their mental toughness on Friday, by beating Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67-57 at home in a non-conference game.
“Before the break, I had talked about doing a mental sports psychology kind of thing, because I had the same problem when I played in high school,” Letsche said. “I know how that goes, and we started doing things to overcome those things. They really have done a great job with it.”
One of the main questions asked on those worksheets was what players dwelled on the most, and what makes each player click out of it.
“I knew that I had to step up big, because this was a big game,” Alesch said. “I knew I had to keep pushing through. This is a huge win. This was like a playoff game.”
That mental strength showed its strongest in the fourth quarter. MMCRU led 42-39, and the Warriors were climbing back from a nine-point halftime deficit. SB-L trailed by one point with 1 minute, 55 seconds to go off an Emma Salker layup.
The Royals started the fourth quarter on a 9-3 run. While that run may not seem like a large one, their defense forced the Warriors to make tough, contested shots all over the court. The Warriors led off the fourth quarter with a Madison Hardy hook shot in the paint, but were held without a field goal for over four minutes.
SB-L’s next made field goal came with 3:19 to play off a Peyton Hardy pull-up deep 2-point shot.
MMCRU has allowed an average of 36.0 points per game, and it has allowed 50-plus in four out of nine games.
Going into the game, Letsche and the Royals coaching staff prepared their girls to expect the Warriors to drive and attack the basket.
It wasn’t easy working on those things in practice, as the Royals’ junior varsity team had a game on Thursday, but the Royals made due with who they had.
Letsche was surprised with how many 3-pointers the Warriors (4-3) hit, but she thought the Royals executed the defensive game plan well.
“We really prevailed with our defense tonight,” Letsche said. “That was one thing we really wanted to focus on. I think for the most part, we were patient on defense. We worked a lot on jamming cutters, and we worked on active ‘D’ in the post. It was about working on those certain things.”
The Royals had four players offensively who scored in double figures. Alesch scored a game-high 21 points, as most of her points (14) came from the free-throw line. Alesch was 14-for-20 while the whole team was 22-for-37.
Emily Dreckman scored 12 points for the Royals. Ellie Hilbrands and Taylor Harpenau scored 11 points each.
Balance isn’t anything new. The Royals have four players who have a scoring average in the teens, led by Dreckman’s 13.9 ppg.
“It’s wonderful,” Letsche said. “If one girl is off, then the others are on. The other girls are stepping up. They come in and get those extra little points. Last game, I think it was Jaylen (Bork) who led us, and tonight, it’s Kora.”
Meanwhile, SB-L coach Joe Hardy wished that the Warriors would have taken better care of the ball in the first half, and wished they hadn’t gotten in early foul trouble.
In terms of the turnovers, they had nine in the first half, but calmed down in the second half and committed just four.
“We were much more aggressive in the second half, and we stopped turning the ball over,” Joe Hardy said. “I think the biggest thing, to begin the game, turnovers were happening because it’s a small court. The confines of the building, I’m not making excuses, but it’s different with space among one another.”
Foul trouble happened early for the Warriors, as they sent the Royals to the free-throw line 37 times.
“They made the front end of their one-and-ones, and that got them the win,” Joe Hardy said.
The Warriors’ top two scorers were Payton Hardy and Maddie Hinkel, both with 15 points. Hinkel made three of SB-L’s seven 3s.
Salker scored 13 points.
“We have a lot of good kids who can play basketball, we just need to learn to play together,” Joe Hardy said. “It seems like we have three or four girls playing together for this little three or four minutes. Part of that comes from practicing together, part of that is constantly having good competition to play against, and the speed of the game, where in practice, it’s a little slower than in the game.”