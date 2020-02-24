MOC-Floyd Valley advances to 3A-1 semis with second-half charge

The Dutchmen’s defense also ramped things up in that run. They denied the Tornadoes from creating a path to the lane and forced them to take shots outside the paint.

“Our defense has been amazing all year,” Van Kalsbeek said. “We came out and said the score was 0-0, and we started over.”

The last scoring play of the 13-0 run started from a block by Van Kalsbeek, then Christy created points off that turnover on a deep 3 from the right side.

From that point, the Dutchmen reigned in momentum and control of the game. MOC-FV outscored the Tornadoes 23-9 total in the third quarter.

Storm Lake (7-15) created its big lead by being patient. It controlled the pace early, which De Jong gave praise and credit to the Tornadoes.

The Tornadoes didn’t try to overwork themselves offensively. They knew that there weren’t going to be too many opportunities to score in the paint with Van Kalsbeek down low, so the Tornadoes took chances from 3-point range, which they connected.

Jamou Gatwech and Mark Eddie combined to hit three 3s in the first quarter, then Eddie followed with a 3 in the second quarter.

De Jong called two early timeouts, but the Tornadoes kept taking good, smart shots.