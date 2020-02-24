MOC-Floyd Valley advances to substate semis with second-half charge

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Even though the scoreboard read 29-29 at halftime on Monday, the MOC-Floyd Valley High School boys basketball team felt like it had an advantage at home over Storm Lake.
The Dutchmen fought back to erase a 12-point deficit in the second quarter and felt like their defense was strengthening as time ticked down toward the intermission.
They were right.
MOC-Floyd Valley (19-3) opened the third quarter on a 13-0 run, and that clip helped the Dutchmen beat Storm Lake 65-50 in a Class 3A-Substate 1 quarterfinal.
With the win, the Dutchmen face Le Mars at 7 p.m. Thursday in MOC-Floyd Valley's gym.
“This was a typical tournament win,” MOC-FV coach Loren De Jong said. “We just said to play our game (in the second half). We had to rebound better. If we had a disappointment in the first half, our rebounding was very poor. We just dominated on the second half on the glass.”
Alex Van Kalsbeek -- who scored a game-high 30 points on 13 shots and four free throws -- had two layups thanks to a pair of offensive rebounds to start the second half. Keegan Douma and Kyle Christy later hit open 3-pointers thanks to quick passes around the perimeter.
The Dutchmen’s defense also ramped things up in that run. They denied the Tornadoes from creating a path to the lane and forced them to take shots outside the paint.
“Our defense has been amazing all year,” Van Kalsbeek said. “We came out and said the score was 0-0, and we started over.”
The last scoring play of the 13-0 run started from a block by Van Kalsbeek, then Christy created points off that turnover on a deep 3 from the right side.
From that point, the Dutchmen reigned in momentum and control of the game. MOC-FV outscored the Tornadoes 23-9 total in the third quarter.
Storm Lake (7-15) created its big lead by being patient. It controlled the pace early, which De Jong gave praise and credit to the Tornadoes.
The Tornadoes didn’t try to overwork themselves offensively. They knew that there weren’t going to be too many opportunities to score in the paint with Van Kalsbeek down low, so the Tornadoes took chances from 3-point range, which they connected.
Jamou Gatwech and Mark Eddie combined to hit three 3s in the first quarter, then Eddie followed with a 3 in the second quarter.
De Jong called two early timeouts, but the Tornadoes kept taking good, smart shots.
“Storm Lake is a good team and their record is deceiving,” De Jong said. “They went up and down. I just knew that if they played well, it would be a battle. I’m really impressed with our guys to play at that slow-down pace and just dig in, grind it out and stay together. We took it one play at a time.”
Storm Lake’s leading scorer was Gatwech with 18 points.
The Dutchmen chipped back in the second quarter thanks to an 8-0 run. Douma and Justin Schipper hit back-to-back 3s and then Van Kalsbeek hit a field goal in the paint as he used his size to turn around and make the short shot.
Both teams traded baskets for the next 3 minutes until the Dutch caught up to the Tornadoes after a steal-and-score play from Van Kalsbeek.
Van Kalsbeek then gave MOC-FV its first lead with a score after an offensive rebound with 8 seconds left, but Eddie tied the game with a long, deep basket just inside the 3-point line in the corner.
The Dutchmen went into the locker room pleased they deadlocked the score, given they were down 22-10 with 6:46 remaining in the second quarter.
“The fact that we fought so hard to get there and then we were able to go in tied, like, ‘Okay, we didn’t rebound very well, we were a little bit out of control. Let’s try to settle down,'" De Jong said.
Monday’s game was the first in 10 days for MOC-Floyd Valley. De Long said it felt like another holiday break, but liked how the Dutchmen practiced in that stretch.
The Dutchmen were also thinking about something else on Monday - last year’s first-round loss in the Class 3A playoffs. They took a 5-point loss to Spencer and didn’t want a repeat of that on their home floor.
“I think we were all hungry,” Van Kalsbeek said. “We all worked so hard in the offseason, and it paid off.”