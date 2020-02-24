MOC-Floyd Valley advances to substate semis with second-half charge

Storm Lake’s leading scorer was Gatwech with 18 points.

The Dutchmen chipped back in the second quarter thanks to an 8-0 run. Douma and Justin Schipper hit back-to-back 3s and then Van Kalsbeek hit a field goal in the paint as he used his size to turn around and make the short shot.

Both teams traded baskets for the next 3 minutes until the Dutch caught up to the Tornadoes after a steal-and-score play from Van Kalsbeek.

Van Kalsbeek then gave MOC-FV its first lead with a score after an offensive rebound with 8 seconds left, but Eddie tied the game with a long, deep basket just inside the 3-point line in the corner.

The Dutchmen went into the locker room pleased they deadlocked the score, given they were down 22-10 with 6:46 remaining in the second quarter.

“The fact that we fought so hard to get there and then we were able to go in tied, like, ‘Okay, we didn’t rebound very well, we were a little bit out of control. Let’s try to settle down,'" De Jong said.

Monday’s game was the first in 10 days for MOC-Floyd Valley. De Long said it felt like another holiday break, but liked how the Dutchmen practiced in that stretch.