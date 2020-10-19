MOC-Floyd Valley beats Bishop Heelan in region opener

Jazlin De Haan led the Dutch with 17 kills and senior setter Carla Martinez was able to mix things up. She went to Taryn Nothem, Brooklyn Leusink, Kendra Hinrichsen and Leah Hayungs plenty of times, too.

It’s what Martinez has been doing for the past couple of seasons as she surpassed 1,500 career assists on Monday.

“It feels really, really good. It’s a pretty big deal and I couldn’t have done it without my hitters,” Martinez said. “Overall, you just have to trust everybody and know everyone is doing their best to down the ball. Besides that, you notice if someone is hot or not or if the past few have been getting blocked.”

Martinez got her 1,000th kill earlier in the season but Boersma felt bad because she forgot about the milestone with everything going on to start the year.

However, Martinez stayed consistent and Boersma knew exactly when 1,500 was going to happen.

“I feel really, really bad for missing the 1,000th,” Boersma said. “I was really excited she could do this, especially in only two years. Massively impressive, not a lot of setters get there, maybe in three years. She’s such a playmaker and has great teammates around her. I am really proud of her.”