MOC-Floyd Valley beats Bishop Heelan in regional opener

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — MOC-Floyd Valley’s theme this season has been ‘unfinished business’ since the Dutch fell short of the Class 3A state tournament last season.
The 3A region loss fueled the Dutch throughout the offseason and is continuing to drive them as 3A region play began on Monday against Bishop Heelan.
After a bit of a lull at the Sioux County tournament where the No. 6-ranked Dutch went 2-3, they’ve only lost one match since and that was to 2A No. 1-ranked Western Christian.
Coming into Monday’s region quarterfinal against Heelan, MOC-Floyd Valley had won 12 of its last 13 matches.
Despite a 12-17 record, Heelan had won four of its last six matches and gave MOC-Floyd Valley a good fight, especially in the third set.
Still, the Dutch were able to advance to the regional semifinals with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of the Crusaders.
The Dutch host No. 11-ranked Kuemper Catholic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
MOC-Floyd Valley improves to 23-4 and coach Kate Boersma feels the team is on a roll right now.
“We’ve been playing some of our best volleyball and that’s what you need at the end of the year, to be trending up,” Boersma said. “We had a good weekend at the Western tournament and we’ve kind of found a lot of momentum. The girls used that, they never really got shook. There were a few times I told them to loosen up and they got aggressive and got after it.”
Jazlin De Haan led the Dutch with 17 kills and senior setter Carla Martinez was able to mix things up. She went to Taryn Nothem, Brooklyn Leusink, Kendra Hinrichsen and Leah Hayungs plenty of times, too.
It’s what Martinez has been doing for the past couple of seasons as she surpassed 1,500 career assists on Monday.
“It feels really, really good. It’s a pretty big deal and I couldn’t have done it without my hitters,” Martinez said. “Overall, you just have to trust everybody and know everyone is doing their best to down the ball. Besides that, you notice if someone is hot or not or if the past few have been getting blocked.”
Martinez got her 1,000th kill earlier in the season but Boersma felt bad because she forgot about the milestone with everything going on to start the year.
However, Martinez stayed consistent and Boersma knew exactly when 1,500 was going to happen.
“I feel really, really bad for missing the 1,000th,” Boersma said. “I was really excited she could do this, especially in only two years. Massively impressive, not a lot of setters get there, maybe in three years. She’s such a playmaker and has great teammates around her. I am really proud of her.”
Heelan, meanwhile, ended the season with a 12-18 record but the Crusaders made strides throughout the year. There was a lull midway through the season and second-year Crusaders coach Lauren Brobst made some changes to practice.
It paid off as Heelan beat Lawton-Bronson and Sheldon, two teams with winning records at their own tournament this weekend, and took a set from Western Christian.
The 12 wins are three more than the Crusaders' total in 2019.
“We have a lot of great leaders on this team,” Brobst said. “We are in the process of rebuilding a program. I feel it is going in the right direction. We play a pretty tough schedule and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I know it’s tough on the girls but it makes them better players and makes them more mentally tough, which is what we are trying to build for this program.”
Brobst will miss the five seniors, who all played key roles - setters Jordyn Knapp and Ellie Gengler, hitters Avery Nelson (who had seven kills) and Lea Pederson and libero Anesa Davenport.
Still, the Crusaders have a number of key players back next season such as sophomores Grace Nelson, Lauren LaFleur, Kenley Meis and Ava Higman and junior Joclyn Verzal.
“We are right there,” Brobst said. “The girls just have to believe it now. For so long, the girls were many doubting themselves but they are right there. I am really excited for next season and I am really excited to have the returners.
“I am upset to see the seniors go but I am pretty pumped about what is coming back.”
MOC-Floyd Valley opened the first set with a 4-0 run and the Dutch kept the lead throughout. The Dutch closed the first set on a 6-0 run for the 25-12 victory.
Heelan had an 8-7 lead in the second set, which was later tied at 11-11. A service error gave the Dutch a 12-11 lead and Martinez and De Haan served well during a 10-1 run to give MOC-Floyd Valley a 21-12 lead. Martinez had one ace and De Haan had two. The Dutch went on to win the second set 25-16.
Heelan had a 6-1 lead to start the third set. The Dutch later got a 7-0 run to go up 14-11 but the Crusaders came back with a 3-0 run to tie it up. The set was tied at 20 when MOC-Floyd Valley went on a 5-1 run to finish off the sweep with a 25-21 victory.
“They are a very scrappy team and we knew they were going to battle and stuff,” Martinez said. “Overall we just had to play our game, so we didn’t really worry about them. As long as we played our game, we would pull through.”
