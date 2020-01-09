MOC-Floyd Valley boys basketball hands Dakota Valley its first loss of the season

Van Kalsbeek also made it hard to stop him on the offensive end. The Dutchmen junior scored a team-high 22 points, and he had 14 of those in the second half.

Van Kalsbeek and his MOC-FV teammates knew that they could use the height difference as an advantage.

“Right away, they figured me out and were reaching at me,” Van Kalsbeek said. “Then as my teammates started throwing the ball to me, they couldn’t do anything about that. I told my teammates, ‘If you throw the ball up, I have my length and my size, and they’re not going to be able to get up there.’”

Van Kalsbeek scored the last field goal for the Dutchmen, and it was an exclamation point-style dunk with 51 seconds left in the game. Van Kalsbeek was wide open in transition and knew he had the chance to throw one down in what perhaps is the team’s biggest win of the season.

“I don’t know what the score was, but I knew we were up by quite a little bit, and once we get going, we’re hard to stop,” Van Kalsbeek said.

The Panthers’ tallest players are Joey Bryan and Bruns, both listed at 6-4.

Kleis tried to have one of his assistant coaches emulate that type of length, but it didn’t translate over well enough in the game, on either side of the ball.