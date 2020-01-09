MOC-Floyd Valley boys hand Dakota Valley first loss of the season

SIOUX CITY -- The MOC-Floyd Valley High School boys basketball team broke the code of how to beat Dakota Valley on Thursday night at the Tyson Events Center.
Class 3A No. 9-ranked MOC-Floyd Valley (9-1) grinded out a 68-62 win over the Panthers (6-1) in the penultimate game of Day 1 of the CNOS Classic, and juniors Alex Van Kalsbeek and Keegan Douma played a large role to give the Panthers their first loss of the season.
The Dutchmen mixed up different looks on defense, going back and forth between a diamond-and-1 and a 2-3 zone, and the Panthers couldn’t get a good read of identifying the defense.
It also didn’t help that the Dutchmen had players with length, and forced Dakota Valley to make tough, long-range shots.
“It’s tough to make anything in the lane when Van Kalsbeek challenges every shot,” Panthers coach Jason Kleis, also an MOC-Floyd Valley grad, said. “He’s certainly a difference-maker, but they had other kids step up, too.”
Much like Sergeant Bluff-Luton did on Tuesday night, MOC-FV held DV junior Paul Bruns to under his average.
Bruns led the Panthers with 25 points, and he had to work hard for every point. Bruns hit a couple of long 3-pointers, and when there was a chance to drive down in the paint, 6-foot-6 Van Kalsbeek was right there to make any chance in the paint more difficult.
Van Kalsbeek also made it hard to stop him on the offensive end. The Dutchmen junior scored a team-high 22 points, and he had 14 of those in the second half.
Van Kalsbeek and his MOC-FV teammates knew that they could use the height difference as an advantage.
“Right away, they figured me out and were reaching at me,” Van Kalsbeek said. “Then as my teammates started throwing the ball to me, they couldn’t do anything about that. I told my teammates, ‘If you throw the ball up, I have my length and my size, and they’re not going to be able to get up there.’”
Van Kalsbeek scored the last field goal for the Dutchmen, and it was an exclamation point-style dunk with 51 seconds left in the game. Van Kalsbeek was wide open in transition and knew he had the chance to throw one down in what perhaps is the team’s biggest win of the season.
“I don’t know what the score was, but I knew we were up by quite a little bit, and once we get going, we’re hard to stop,” Van Kalsbeek said.
The Panthers’ tallest players are Joey Bryan and Bruns, both listed at 6-4.
Kleis tried to have one of his assistant coaches emulate that type of length, but it didn’t translate over well enough in the game, on either side of the ball.
“Whenever you have to work that hard to get buckets, it’s hard to win,” Kleis said. “They did a fantastic job on Paul. They kept pushing on him, and I think that frustrated Paul.
“I know we were frustrated, all of us,” Kleis added. “Maybe we lost our composure. As coaches, we didn’t draw up some things that we probably should have.”
The Panthers made things close, especially by drawing three early charges in the fourth quarter. Two were charged to Van Kalsbeek and the other to Justin Schipper.
Bruns hit a deep 3-pointer in the Panthers’ next possession to make it a 44-43 game in favor of MOC-FV, but Dutchmen junior Keegan Douma -- who had 21 points -- and Schipper made big 2-point baskets to keep the Panthers at bay.
After Dakota Valley’s Alex Zephier tied the game at 48-48 on two free throws, Schipper hit a 3-pointer thanks to a kick-out pass from Van Kalsbeek that gave the Panthers the lead for good.
Kleis remembered thinking how big of a shot it was at that point.
“That was a big, big shot,” Kleis said. “I give them a ton of credit. They stepped up.”
As a graduate of MOC-Floyd Valley, Kleis wanted this win big time. He wanted to show the fans from Orange City what the Panthers were made of.
“I would love to say I was rooting for them,” Kleis said. “It made it a little extra competitive game for myself.”
On the other side, the Dutchmen hope to use this win as momentum, especially with a quick turnaround at home against West Lyon on Friday.
MOC-FV opened the season with a win over Class 2A No. 10 Boyden-Hull and also had to grind out wins over Sioux Center and Central Lyon.
“I think the key is our seniors, their leadership, and they work really hard,” MOC-Floyd Valley coach Loren De Jong said. “I get after them, trust me. I’ve pushed them hard and they respond. Then the young guys have no choice but to respond.”