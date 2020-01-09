MOC-Floyd Valley girls clip Le Mars

SIOUX CITY -- Offense was certainly at a premium, but the MOC-Floyd Valley girls had just enough of it to clip Le Mars, 40-37, in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic Thursday.

Everyone that played scored for the Dutch, who improved their overall record to 6-3.

Defense was the name of the game for both teams and MOC-Floyd Valley’s zone gave Le Mars (5-5) fits the entire contest, especially in the first half.

And, the Dutch were able to adapt to the spacious surroundings of the Tyson Events Center a little better than Le Mars.

“This is an interesting place for high school girls,” MOC-Floyd Valley Coach Tanner Hilbrands said. “It’s a bigger court and just getting used to the backdrop and shooting, but we knew that. We’ve seen Le Mars quite a bit in the past so they knew what we were going to do and we knew what they were going to go. We were just fortunate to come out with a win tonight.”

MOC-Floyd Valley scored the first eight points of the game before settling for a 13-9 lead after one quarter. Le Mars, though, got five points from Morningside recruit Jaelynn Dreckman and held the Dutch scoreless for the first six minutes of the second quarter.