MOC-Floyd Valley girls clip Le Mars

SIOUX CITY -- Offense was certainly at a premium, but the MOC-Floyd Valley girls had just enough of it to clip Le Mars, 40-37, in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic Thursday.
Everyone that played scored for the Dutch, who improved their overall record to 6-3.
Defense was the name of the game for both teams and MOC-Floyd Valley’s zone gave Le Mars (5-5) fits the entire contest, especially in the first half.
And, the Dutch were able to adapt to the spacious surroundings of the Tyson Events Center a little better than Le Mars.
“This is an interesting place for high school girls,” MOC-Floyd Valley Coach Tanner Hilbrands said. “It’s a bigger court and just getting used to the backdrop and shooting, but we knew that. We’ve seen Le Mars quite a bit in the past so they knew what we were going to do and we knew what they were going to go. We were just fortunate to come out with a win tonight.”
MOC-Floyd Valley scored the first eight points of the game before settling for a 13-9 lead after one quarter. Le Mars, though, got five points from Morningside recruit Jaelynn Dreckman and held the Dutch scoreless for the first six minutes of the second quarter.
However, the Bulldogs didn’t score for the final six minutes and in that span MOC-Floyd Valley tallied eight unanswered points to take a 21-14 halftime lead.
It was much the same in the third quarter, with Kylie Dreckman of Le Mars canning a couple of 3-pointers to vault her team into a 23-21 lead at the 5:40 mark. MOC-Floyd Valley, however, outscored the Bulldogs 10-4 the rest of the quarter.
A back-and-forth final stanza saw Le Mars take its final lead at 37-36 on a basket by Jaelynn Dreckman with 1:31 remaining. Jazlin De Haan followed her own missed shot to score with :43 seconds remaining, setting the stage for a frantic finish.
Shaniah Temple of Le Mars had a nice drive to the hoop but missed and De Haan rebounded for the Dutch with 32.7 ticks left. MOC-Floyd Valley missed the front end of a one-and-one with 24 seconds showing on the clock.
Kylie Dreckman got an open look at a three but missed and Taryn Nothem was fouled on the rebound. Nothem converted two clutch free throws with 6.8 seconds left before Kylie Dreckman missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“Basketball is a crazy game,” Le Mars Coach Judd Kopperud said. “The ball went in like crazy for us on Tuesday when we scored 74 points against an excellent Unity Christian team but tonight it wasn’t quite as high a shooting percentage for us.
“Give MOC credit, they played well and they’re a good team. A close game like that it’s a game of inches and comes down to the end. A couple of our shots missed by an inch and if they go in you might have a different outcome. That’s just the way basketball goes sometimes.”
De Haan scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for MOC-Floyd Valley, which was coming off a 58-56 Siouxland Conference win at Central Lyon Tuesday and captured its fourth consecutive victory.
“Defense is something we pride ourselves in, Coach (Jade) Niemyer does our defense and he’s done a tremendous job getting us prepped every night and switching things up,” Hilbrands said. “I was a little disappointed in some of our perimeter defense late in the game but we found a way to win and that’s what matters.”
Jaeylnn Dreckman paced Le Mars with 14 points, while Kylie Dreckman finished with 12 on four 3-pointers.