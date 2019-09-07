SIOUX CITY - MOC-Floyd Valley finished 5-0 on the day at the North High School tournament, winning a tight 21-17, 20-22, 5-13 decision over East, which finished 4-1 in the days highlight match.
The Dutch also downed West (21-11, 21-11), North (21-12, 21-15), Denison-Schleswig (21-13, 21-16) and MVAOCOU (21-6, 21-9).
The Black Raiders logged a win over North 16-21, 21-14, 15-8, (three-set win over Denison-Schleswig (21-9, 19-21, 15-7), and straight sets over MVAOCOU (21-7, 21-10 ) and West (21-13, 21-11). Lineya Wells had 45 kills and Lucy Mehlhaff 52 assists on the day.
North (7-2) also beat West 21-11, 21-7, Denison-Schleswig 21-12, 21-18 and MVAOCOU 21-9 and 21-3.
Ysabella Arredondo led the Stars with 26 kills while Isabelle Hesse had 18.
Olivia O'Brien had 74 assists and 25 digs. Riley Zediker recorded eight aces.