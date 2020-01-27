Morningside assistant Braden Hall hired as South Sioux's volleyball coach

SOUTH SIOUX -- Braden Hall has seen the potential athletes the South Sioux volleyball program could produce.
For the last year, Hall has been a math teacher at South Sioux. Then for the past two seasons, the Morningside women's volleyball assistant coach worked with South Sioux graduate Kayla Harris, who is the Mustangs libero.
So when the opportunity to take over as the South Sioux program presented itself, Hall jumped at the opportunity. On Monday, Hall was introduced as the Cardinals new head volleyball coach.
"I am very excited to start this season off. I've already seen a lot of interesting into the program," Hall said. "I've been around this game for half of my life and with my experience I've brought from the college level to the high school level, I am very excited to make South Sioux a top contender in the conference and in the whole state of Nebraska.
"We are going to make South Sioux a volleyball name."
Hall spent the last three seasons as an assistant with the Morningside women's volleyball program, a position which he recently stepped down from. Morningside made the national tournament the last three seasons with Hall on the staff.
Hall, an Alaska native, was also a player for the Morningside men's volleyball program. He was part of the program's first-ever roster in 2015 and was an outside hitter and a libero. He finished with 608 career digs.
The 25-year old admitted moving from the college to high school ranks will be a challenge but it's one that he is up for.
"I think the biggest change and one thing I am going to need to work with is the dynamic and level of play, obviously," Hall said. "Everything I learned under (former Morningside head coach) Beth Donnelly and everything I learned myself from playing, I am going to (use to) turn these girls into potential future college athletes."
Hall said he was approached about joining the coaching staff before this past season but he was already entrenched as an assistant coach for the Mustangs so it didn't quite work out. A year later, Hall was able to seize the opportunity.
"Now that I've stepped away from the women's college side and the position was brought to me again, I was all for it and I was very, very excited because I am the head coach and I get to call my own shots from now on," Hall said. "It's another opportunity and it's a very, very good opportunity to develop a program. It was a no-brainer question for me to say yes when I was asked this time."
South Sioux went 5-27 this past season. The Cardinals' last winning season was back in 2008 when they went 16-15. The most wins since then were in 2014 and 2015 when South Sioux won 14 games each in those two seasons.
Hall feels South Sioux can have a success program year-in and year-out.
"There's going to be a lot of work that goes into it, obviously, with summer training and a lot of one-on-one individual work," Hall said. "We do a lot of that at the college level, working with girls specifically by position. I'm looking forward to seeing what the girls bring to the table on the court. I know the growth and potential this school has."
While it will take some time, Hall feels there are pieces in place to help turn around South Sioux's volleyball program. He believes this because he's been able to watch Harris establish herself as one of the best libero's in Morningside's history in just two seasons so far.
"Knowing where Kayla came from, those type of athletes are in the building and can come out of this program," Hall said. "Not only will one person come out of South Sioux, we are going to have numerous girls that will play at the college level. I know many of these girls from the club season and I know what they are capable of and I am excited to work with new girls and develop even more athletes."