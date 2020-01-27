Morningside assistant Braden Hall hired as South Sioux's volleyball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 25-year old admitted moving from the college to high school ranks will be a challenge but it's one that he is up for.

"I think the biggest change and one thing I am going to need to work with is the dynamic and level of play, obviously," Hall said. "Everything I learned under (former Morningside head coach) Beth Donnelly and everything I learned myself from playing, I am going to (use to) turn these girls into potential future college athletes."

Hall said he was approached about joining the coaching staff before this past season but he was already entrenched as an assistant coach for the Mustangs so it didn't quite work out. A year later, Hall was able to seize the opportunity.

"Now that I've stepped away from the women's college side and the position was brought to me again, I was all for it and I was very, very excited because I am the head coach and I get to call my own shots from now on," Hall said. "It's another opportunity and it's a very, very good opportunity to develop a program. It was a no-brainer question for me to say yes when I was asked this time."

South Sioux went 5-27 this past season. The Cardinals' last winning season was back in 2008 when they went 16-15. The most wins since then were in 2014 and 2015 when South Sioux won 14 games each in those two seasons.