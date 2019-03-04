Rock Valley's Bryson Van Grootheest (42) drives into the lane to the basket for two points during Monday's IHSAA Class 2A game against South Hamilton, Jewell at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Monday.
DES MOINES, Iowa | Conner Hill will be a special basketball athlete at Morningside College.
Hill has posted double-figure scoring averages in each of his last three seasons at South Hamilton. The sharpshooting 6-foot senior guard scored 22 points Monday night for a team that ended three years of state tournament frustration with a 73-61 win over Rock Valley in first-round Class 2A state tournament action at Wells Fargo Arena.
Hill, who has 1,119 career points, had been part of a program that began its recent state tournament run by falling to eventual 2A champion Western Christian in the first round two years ago. Another opening-round loss came a year later to Aplington-Parkersburg.
“We just had to stay the course,” said Hill, who has played for teams that have combined for a 68-5 record over the last three years.
“We knew there would be ups and downs the whole game. There was. We had to stay the course. Defense has been our main focus all year. We knew we would make some shots and then we’d go through some spurts where we couldn’t get some buckets to fall. Defense is going to win games down here. It’s just a different brand of basketball down here.”
Second-seeded South Hamilton will take a 22-1 record into a 6:30 Wednesday night 2A state semifinal against No. 2 seed Boyden-Hull (23-2), the champion of the Siouxland Conference. Rock Valley, which ended its season with an 18-8 record, received 18 points from Jaxon Rus, J.T. Van’t Hul added 14 while second-cousins Elliot and Brayton Van Kekerix tallied 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Fourth-place finishers in the Siouxland Conference, Rock Valley trailed from the start, falling behind 12-2 in the game’s first two minutes. Brayton Van Kekerix had four points in the last 35 seconds of the first quarter, pulling Coach Wade Vander Maten’s squad within 18-14 on a basket a second before the buzzer.
Rock Valley was still shooting 55.6 percent (5 of 9) when the first quarter ended and 50 percent (10 of 20) at halftime. South Hamilton on the other hand, was at 58.6 percent (17 of 29) while taking a 42-33 halftime lead, which included 7 of 12 three-point shooting, topped by Hill’s 3 of 4 effort.
“Credit to South Hamilton, they just made a lot of shots,” said Vander Maten. “They made a few more shots than we did. Our team, we have a bunch of tough kids. I’m really proud of how hard we worked to get back in it. We just couldn’t get over the hump. It was a rough start. We battled all night, we just couldn’t quite get over it.”
Rock Valley, a first-time Class 2A state tournament participant, was playing in its 14th state tournament. The Rockets’ last previous state game came when 6-foot-8 Jordan Dykstra scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for a team that repeated as the 1A champion after a 68-51 win over Calamus-Wheatland back in 2010.
Trailing 59-50 heading into the fourth quarter, Rock Valley pulled within 61-56 on Brayton Van Kekerix’s basket with 4:46 left. Despite chilly 2 of 4 free throw shooting from his second cousin, the Rockets had crept within 61-58.
Quinton Grove’s basket began a 5-0 run for the Hawks, but Rus’ fourth three-pointer of the game and 79th of the season still gave the Rockets life, pulling within 66-61 with 1:21 left. However, 7 of 8 free throw shooting the rest of the way clinched South Hamilton’s win.
“I don’t think, I just shoot,” said Rus. “We played our hearts out. They just made shots. It was tough.”
