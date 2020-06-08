MRAC BASEBALL PREVIEW: Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton return similar teams with East lurking

Last season the Missouri River Athletic Conference baseball title went down to the wire with Bishop Heelan and East each finishing with 18-6 records. The Crusaders and Black Raiders won a share of the MRAC title in 2019.
Four teams finished with better than .500 records last season in the MRAC, led by Heelan and East and followed by North (14-10) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-11). SB-L and Heelan battled in a Class 3A substate semifinal, which Heelan won and later advanced to state. West, which was 8-16 in the MRAC last season, knocked off East in the first round of the Class 4A substates.
Heelan and SB-L return the most talent in the conference but East cannot be discounted in 2020.
Le Mars will be competing in MRAC baseball for the first time this season.
Below is a preview of each team:
BISHOP HEELAN
Heelan is coming off a 29-11 record and made its fourth straight trip to the state tournament. The Crusaders did lose second baseman Mike Pithan, who scored 44 runs and batted .425, along with Collin Knapp, Josh Meyer and T.J. Chamberlain, who had a 3.21 ERA in a team-high 63 1/3 innings.
The Crusaders have plenty returning, though, including senior Brant Hogue, a pitcher/first baseman who was the MRAC Player of the Year last season and a first-team All-State selection. Heelan also returns three first-team All-MRAC selections in seniors Christian Velasquez, Jared Sitzmann and Ben Dixon.
Head coach Andy Osborne, who is in his 12th year of leading the Crusaders, is excited about this senior class, which also includes Max Venne, Trent Hope, Ryan Dougherty, Camden Smith and Smith Archer.
The group was behind a couple of other talented classes but stuck out it through the junior varsity level. Last year many of them got their chance as juniors and it lead to a 29-11 record.
"We are really excited about this group. Dr. Doug Barr coached them all the way up and he pushed them. He saw that the talent was there and he taught them how to play baseball like we wanted," Osborne said. "They could've walked away. But they stuck it out. They kind of got a little bit of a taste as sophomores. They just went out there and dominated the JV circuit. That leads into last year as juniors. We had an idea if they kept progressing the way they have, we should be a pretty good team and I think you saw that last year.
"Now just keep progressing and don't go backward. This is a group that is still hungry. Just getting to the state tournament, it was fine and that was our goal every year. They want to get to Friday and Saturday night and see what they can accomplish. They understand what is at stake and what is ahead of them."
While the loss of Pithan stings, the Crusaders return plenty of solid bats, led by Sitzmann, who led Heelan with a .446 average and 53 runs scored. Velasquez batted .381 and Dixon hit .362 with 41 RBIs. Hogue batted .352 with a team-high 45 RBIs and 16 doubles. Hope batted .305 with 30 runs scored.
"That will definitely be our strength and we should be able to generate some runs," Osborne said. "Defensively, we are going to have to catch up there. Mike, he was so dependable and anything to the right side, he would gobble up. We will score runs for sure and can we get the arms ready to go?"
Osborne needs some players to step up to fill the innings Chamberlain had last season. Hogue was the team's ace last season with a 1.52 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 55 1/3 innings but he missed the football and basketball seasons with a back injury, so his workload may be up in the air. Velasquez was third on the team with 42 2/3 innings with a 2.48 ERA. However, an arm injury suffered late last season will limit the amount of innings he can throw this season.
Dixon, sophomore Kaleb Gengler and junior Brent Sitzmann are three who Osborne will rely on more this season on the mound. Dixon pitched 19 1/3 innings last season with a 2.17 ERA and played a major role in getting Heelan to state with his relief appearance against Storm Lake. Gengler had a 4.87 ERA in 27 2/3 innings, the fourth-most on the team, and Sitzmann pitched 4 2/3 innings.
"It's just a matter of getting arm strength built up. I think Kaleb will take a big step and will take some of those innings," Osborne said. "We will get more out of Ben and he's capable of being special on the mound. People aren't familiar with Brett but on JV, he was their ace and I think he will have a real good summer for use and log some innings. I think we should be okay pitching-wise."
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
The Warriors went 27-14 last season and return 11 seniors and SB-L coach Matt Nelson will be leaning on all 11 of them if the Warriors are going to have another successful season.
"First off, we are super excited these kids get the opportunity to play. Some of their senior activities have been canceled so they were super excited to do this," Nelson said. "Usually by the end of the year, you are counting on nine to 10 guys but this year, you need 15 to 18 guys with a shortened season to pitch an inning or be a designated hitter or pinch run or be a defensive substitution.
"Every year we want to compete in the conference and hopefully be playing in Des Moines at the end of the season. We are going to work our tail off to make that happen."
Last season the Warriors led the MRAC with 326 runs scored and they return their whole lineup this season.
Senior Spencer Kleene, a two-time All-State selection, led the team with a .438 average, eight home runs and 60 RBIs. Senior Daniel Wright was an All-State selection last season as he hit .386 with 45 RBIs. Senior Deric Fitzgerald was an MRAC All-Conference selection as he batted .411 with a team-high 52 runs scored. Senior Wade Phair batted .320, senior Jacob Massey batted .308 with 44 runs scored and senior Carter Schumacher had a team-high 14 doubles. Senior Ben Freiberg batted .287.
"We have top-tier guys that can really do some damage," said Nelson, who begins his fifth season coaching the Warriors. "We have some veteran kids that you can count on and the bottom order guys have the experience and know what a good curveball and varsity fastball look like so we are expecting big years from those guys, too."
Like Heelan, while the offense shouldn't be a problem, the Warriors are looking for some quality innings on the mound. Cody Salker graduated after throwing 59 1/3 innings.
The Warriors do return their ace with Wright, who pitched 71 innings and had a 2.27 ERA.
Senior Zac Hamilton had a 3.86 ERA in 29 innings and junior Nick Muller threw 46 innings. Seniors Sean Owens and Ben Freiberg combined to throw more than 40 innings.
"It might be a pitch by committee to see arms that are in good shape. In week one and week two, you can't ride a kid like Daniel or Nick so it will be multiple guys," Nelson said. "We have had conversations with position players that haven't pitched much in the past that we are going to give them some bullpen sessions. We are going to see a lot of different people on the mound."
SIOUX CITY EAST
The Black Raiders are coming off a 26-15 campaign, but they lost three of their top four pitchers and seven of their nine top hitters.
However, East does return one of the best players in the MRAC with senior Alec Patino, who led the Black Raiders with a .414 average with 52 RBIs, 19 doubles, five triples and seven home runs. On the mound, Patino had a 2.98 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 40 innings. He did have 28 walks, though.
While senior Casey Blake only started nine games, he played in 32 games and had a .333 average in 33 at bats with 11 RBIs and four doubles. He will be relied to fill more innings on the mound after throwing 18 last season along with senior Carter Junge (19 1/3 innings), senior Kolton Schager (19 2/3 innings), Chayce Patterson (15 1/3 innings) and Anthony Hacker (12 2/3 innings).
SIOUX CITY NORTH
Graduation hit the Stars hard after a 22-13 season, losing five of their top six hitters and three of their top four pitchers.
The Stars did have two juniors step into big roles on the mound last season with Tyler Kjose and Peyton Popken, who both return. In 33 1/3 innings, Kjose led the Stars with a 1.26 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP. He struck out 30 batters and only walked seven. Popken threw 32 1/3 innings with a 3.25 ERA. Junior Drew Kinnaman had a 3.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings.
Evan Helvig had a breakthrough performance as a sophomore last season, leading the Stars with 28 RBIs with a .333 average. Junior Dante Hansen batted .341 in 85 at bats last season.
SIOUX CITY WEST
West went 18-21 last season and while they struggled in the MRAC with an 8-16 record, the Wolverines still handily took care of East in the first round of postseason play.
But the Wolverines took some major losses in graduation and has a new coach this season with Gabe Hoogers.
West lost five of its top seven hitters and their top three pitchers.
Junior Colby Nieman had a 3.50 ERA in 24 innings and freshman Ryan Smith had a 3.71 ERA in 28 1/3 innings.
Sophomore Brady Larson had a successful first season with the Wolverines as he was second on the team with a .330 average in 88 at bats. Senior Jaren Hollingshead had 28 runs scored as did Neiman.
LE MARS
The Bulldogs suffered their lumps during a 13-18 campaign last season and went 6-7 in Lakes Conference play. However, Le Mars played a lot of juniors and sophomores so the Bulldogs return plenty this season after graduating only three regulars in the lineup and one pitcher.
Senior Josh Pratt led the Bulldogs with 51 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 55 batters and had a 3.39 ERA. Junior Alec Dreckman threw 30 innings, senior Camden Schroeder pitched 28 innings and had a 3.50 ERA and junior Braiden Hurd threw 23 innings.
Pratt also led Le Mars at the plate with a .404 average in 94 at bats and scored 24 runs. Junior Mason Parrott hit four home runs and had a team-high 21 RBIs, along with Hurd, while batting .376.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!