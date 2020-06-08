MRAC BASEBALL PREVIEW: Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton return similar teams with East lurking

Head coach Andy Osborne, who is in his 12th year of leading the Crusaders, is excited about this senior class, which also includes Max Venne, Trent Hope, Ryan Dougherty, Camden Smith and Smith Archer.

The group was behind a couple of other talented classes but stuck out it through the junior varsity level. Last year many of them got their chance as juniors and it lead to a 29-11 record.

"We are really excited about this group. Dr. Doug Barr coached them all the way up and he pushed them. He saw that the talent was there and he taught them how to play baseball like we wanted," Osborne said. "They could've walked away. But they stuck it out. They kind of got a little bit of a taste as sophomores. They just went out there and dominated the JV circuit. That leads into last year as juniors. We had an idea if they kept progressing the way they have, we should be a pretty good team and I think you saw that last year.

"Now just keep progressing and don't go backward. This is a group that is still hungry. Just getting to the state tournament, it was fine and that was our goal every year. They want to get to Friday and Saturday night and see what they can accomplish. They understand what is at stake and what is ahead of them."