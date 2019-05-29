The Missouri River Athletic Conference baseball teams were very competitive last season. Four of the seven teams finished with records above .500 and the only team that struggled to remain competitive was Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, which won only eight games.
Bishop Heelan earned a trip to the 2018 Class 3A state tournament and won a game before being eliminated by Davenport Assumption. The Crusaders won 32 games. To get to the state tournament, the Crusaders had to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton and edged the Warriors by a run, 5-4. SB-L finished with 26 wins and East was right behind them with 25 victories. North had 19 wins.
If the first Iowa Baseball Coaches Association rankings are any indication, the MRAC could be even more competitive this season. East was ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A and SB-L was ranked No. 4 in 3A, one spot ahead of Heelan.
Bishop Heelan
The Crusaders are off to a 5-2 start the season. Heelan's season did start with a 6-5 loss to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, but the Lynx are 3-1 on the season so far. The other loss is to Harlan, which is ranked right behind the Crusaders in 3A at No. 6. The Crusaders are coming off a sweep of North on Tuesday and travel to Sergeant Bluff Thursday.
The Crusaders did graduate their two top hitters as Hunter Hope hit .461 with 64 RBIs, five home runs and 17 doubles and Colin Kasperbauer hit .413 with 36 RBIs. After those two, Cael Boever batted .370 last season as a freshman with 31 RBIs but isn't on the team this season and Brenden Roder, Jackson Boever and Elijah Hazekamp all graduated.
Junior Jared Sitzman is picking up a good amount of the production. He is hitting .769 and has 19 hits already this season with a home run and eight RBIs. Sitzman only had 23 at-bats last season. Senior Mike Pithan hit .368 last season and is picking up where he left off, batting .571 early on. Junior Brant Hogue, who only had one at-bat last season, leads the team with nine RBIs and four doubles.
Heelan returns a good portion of its pitching staff with Christian Velasquez, T.J. Chamberlain, Collin Knapp and Hogue. The Crusaders have a team ERA of 3.11 through seven games and teams are only hitting .199 so far this season.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
The Warriors have only played one full game so far because of the weather. It had a big doubleheader with East suspended in the seventh inning tied at 4-4 in the first contest. SB-L's one win is a 3-2 victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert, which is ranked No. 2 in 1A.
The Warriors did lose Colby Klingensmith, who graduated and drove in 34 runs but SB-L was led by a majority of sophomores. Spencer Kleene batted .433 with five home runs and 45 RBIs, Deric Fitzgerald batted .326 with 27 RBIs and four home runs and Jacob Massey batted .311 with 20 RBIs. Sean Owens added 33 RBIs.
SB-L's whole pitching staff, which had a 3.74 ERA and a .222 opponent's batting average, is back. Cody Salker led the team with 61 1/3 innings and struck out 62 batters. He had a 2.63 ERA. Daniel Wright had 53 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings with a 3.04 ERA and Nick Muller, as a freshman, had a 2.76 ERA in 45 2/3 innings.
East
The Black Raiders are off to a 4-1 start the season and scored 33 runs in their first two games. However, the one loss is to a Davenport West team that is 1-3 to start the season.
East has plenty back this season even after losing D.J. Drent (.317), Josh Nutt (.348 average with 29 RBIs) and Rafi Mejia (.319, 21 RBIs). Junior Alec Patino led the team last season with a .446 average with 35 RBIs. He has six RBIs this season. Senior Nate Zyzda batted .381 with 24 RBIs and senior Kyle Burns drove in 27 runs as a junior.
Chase Peterson did throw 37 1/3 innings for East last season and graduated but Zyzda led the team with 60 innings pitched and a 1.75 ERA. East went 8-1 with Zyzda on the mound last season. Senior Noah McWilliams pitched 46 2/3 innings and struck out 43 batters. He had a 2.70 ERA. Senior Colton DeRocher threw 31 innings last season and had a 2.03 ERA.
North
The Stars are 2-2 to start the season after being swept by Heelan.
Aaron Eybers is the only notable graduation from last season's team. He batted a team-high .419 and scored 37 runs. He was second on the team with 54 2/3 innings pitching and had a 3.07 ERA.
Senior Trenton Frerichs looks to build off a stellar junior season as he batted .374 with 21 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He led the team with a 1.07 ERA in 59 innings pitched with 57 strikeouts. Seniors Hunter Krommenhoek batted .343 with a team-high 25 RBIs and senior Nick Opsahl batted .324.
North does need some more pitching depth. After Frerichs and Eybers, Tyler Kjose pitched 41 innings as a sophomore. Senior Hudson Krommenhoek does have nine strikeouts in 10 innings already this season and senior Tyrell Blakey struck out seven in seven innings so far.
West
The Wolverines are 2-3 to start the season. They were swept by East on Tuesday and the other loss is to Heelan.
West returns a good portion of its offense, led by the two senior Elgert's - Jesse and Matt. Jesse batted .402 with 36 RBIs and Matt batted .311 with 35 runs and 34 stolen bases. Senior Alec Nieman batted .349 with 24 RBIs.
The Wolverines batted .310 as a team last season but had a team ERA of 5.12. Nieman was the most efficient pitcher last season with a 3.69 ERA in 43 2/3 innings. Teams batted .301 against West last season.