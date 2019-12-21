MRAC boys basketball: Armstrong's game-tying play at end of regulation was improvised

SERGEANT BLUFF — Sayvion Armstrong had to improvise when time wasn’t on his side Friday night at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School, but it proved to be a key play the 59-52 overtime win for the East High School basketball team against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The East High School 5-foot-10 senior was inbounding the ball with 6.4 seconds remaining in regulation against SB-L’s squad, and the Black Raiders were down 48-46 with Armstrong playing the role as inbounder on the Black Raiders’ side of the court.

Armstrong waited for two seconds, saw that the Warriors had his other four teammates covered, and a five-second violation was the last option.

After his two-second wait, Armstrong saw that SB-L senior Daniel Wright had his backside to Armstrong, so Armstrong deflected the ball off Wright’s back, and made a layup over a Wright block attempt that would send the game to overtime.