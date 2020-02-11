MRAC BOYS BASKETBALL: East prevails despite 51-point explosion by Dreckman

Dreckman simply couldn’t be stopped, whether it was firing from the perimeter or taking it to the basket. He had 30 points by the end of the third quarter and erupted for 21 in the fourth, making five of six shots and all 10 of his free throws.

“I don’t know how you were going to guard that because he was making shots from behind the line, he was attacking and pulling up, he was getting to the rim and getting to the line,” Irwin said. “That was a pretty complete game as far as scoring goes when you do just about everything possible on the offensive end.”

Dunson scored 12 points in the first quarter and got the Black Raiders off and running. Armstrong tallied 10 of his team-high 22 in the second quarter.

A key sequence for East in the fourth quarter came with 3:55 left when 6-foot-7 freshman Brandt Van Dyke canned a 3-pointer just seconds after one by Dreckman, pushing the lead to 62-55.

Le Mars still trailed by eight points with 28 seconds remaining but had the ball with a chance to tie at the end.

Trailing 75-70, Tate Westhoff put in a rebound shot and was fouled with four seconds remaining. Westhoff missed the free throw but the Bulldogs were awarded possession after a battle for the rebound.