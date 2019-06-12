Two teams have played six games, a couple of others have played five games, some have played four games and one has played only two Missouri River Athletic Conference softball games.
So far, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, East and North have gained some slight separation from the rest of the pack.
SB-L is 4-0 in the MRAC and have the best overall record of all the conference schools at 13-2. North and East are right behind the Warriors with a 4-1 MRAC record.
Bishop Heelan finished a game ahead of SB-L and East last season at 10-2 to claim the MRAC title but the Crusaders are looking up at the other three teams with a 2-4 MRAC record. West is 1-5 in the MRAC.
But there are plenty of games left, giving Heelan some time yet to climb back into the race.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
The Warriors were ranked to begin the season at No. 14 in Class 4A but fell out right away after a season-opening loss to Spirit Lake. SB-L has lost only one game since then, an 8-2 setback to Sioux Center, and are back in the 4A rankings at No. 11.
The Warriors first MRAC win was against Heelan and SB-L handed North its only MRAC loss of the season last week. SB-L also has a win over ranked Akron-Westfield and West Lyon teams.
SB-L is young with only one senior on the team - Madelyn Mogensen, who leads the team with 20 RBIs. The Warriors are batting .319 as a team and have scored 107 runs this season. Chloe Black (.462), Emma Christensen (.449) and Kenzie Foley (.404), all juniors, are all batting above .400.
Foley is also sporting a 1.31 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings. But when she needs a break, Mogensen has a 1.47 ERA in 33 1/3 innings.
SB-L plays East for the first time this season on Tuesday.
East
The Black Raiders are another young squad with Chasity Johnson serving as the only senior on the team. She also doesn't play a role in the batting order as she is strictly a pitcher.
Still, the young Black Raiders are right there with the Warriors in the MRAC standings at 4-1, which includes a season-sweep of Heelan for the first time in a long time. The second win over Heelan was on Monday and it snapped a four-game losing streak. East is 10-7 on the season and four of those victories are against currently ranked or formerly ranked teams - Spirit Lake, West Monona, Westwood and Glenwood.
Johnson, who has been pitching for the Black Raiders since her eighth-grade season, has a 3.31 ERA in 80 1/3 innings.
Offensively, East is well-balanced with five players batting over .300. Katlynn Tucker, Madi Van Dyke and Evie Larson all have 11 RBIs and Brylee Hempey has scored 17 runs.
East will look to move into a tie for first place in the MRAC when it travels to SB-L on Tuesday.
North
North started the season in impressive fashion, an 11-1 win over a Westwood team that's ranked No. 9 in Class 1A. Two games later, North beat Heelan 3-1. The Stars have one more ranked win on the season, beating Akron-Westfield 7-5 last weekend.
North rattled off seven straight wins to begin the season before losing five of its nine games, including a loss to SB-L. North is 11-5 on the season.
The Star again continue the trend of a young team playing well. Hailey Hoogers and Kylee Eickholt are the only two seniors on the team but both have had a major impact. Hoogers leads the team with a .480 batting average and has a 1.45 ERA in 72 1/3 innings with 70 strikeouts. Eickholt is batting .378.
The rest of the team is comprised mostly of sophomores and freshmen. Sophomore Isabelle Hesse has 10 RBIs and the Stars are batting .337 as a team.
The Stars end next week with two key MRAC games against Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Heelan
The Crusaders are 9-5 overall but only two of those wins have come in the MRAC one win against Council Bluffs Jefferson and one win against West. Those two teams are a combined 1-7 in MRAC play. East has already swept Heelan this season.
The Crusaders do have a win over a ranked Algona Bishop Garrigan team. Heelan can get back in the MRAC race with games against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, West and North in the next week and a half.
Heelan has two seniors on the roster, led by Riley Plantenberg, who has a 3.03 ERA in 60 innings and leads the team with a .405 average with 11 RBIs. Senior Emma LaFleur is batting .389 with 10 RBIs. The Crusaders are batting .324 on the team and Ellie Gengler is batting .407 and Mariah Augustine is batting .476.
West
West snapped a 12-game losing streak to start the season with a 7-2 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday.
The Wolverines only have one senior on its roster with Kaylynne Patterson. Payton Monroe is batting .424 and Madelyn Ford is batting .346.