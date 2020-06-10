MRAC SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Schools prepare to have multiple pitchers for doubleheaders

Nelson was in the first base box last summer when the Crusaders lost to Denison-Schleswig in a Class 4A regional final in Denison. In that game, Heelan was held to one hit in a 3-0 loss to the Monarchs. Despite being held scoreless, the Crusaders forced five walks and three hit batters off D-S 2019 graduate Sarah Heilesen.

Nelson hopes that the Crusaders can capitalize off opportunities better in 2020 to get over the hump and be a Class 3A state softball tournament qualifier.

“They know how close they are to state,” Nelson said. “Last year, we had so many opportunities to get to state. I think the biggest thing is to deduce the strikeouts in those situations. The work we’ve done in the offseason and the work we’re doing now will prevent someone (like Heilesen) to shut us down.”

In the first days of practice since June 1, Nelson has broken up the girls into three teams, and those three teams have played an intrasquad World Series. That allows the Crusaders to get those opportunities to get situational hitting and to see live pitching in order to avoid a replay of the regional final last July.

“We can’t expect to walk in runs,” Nelson said. “We have to drive them in. We have to do small ball things. We have to get them in position to score, bunts and slaps to get them in.”