MRAC SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Schools prepare to have multiple pitchers for doubleheaders

SIOUX CITY — The landscape of high school softball campaign will look different, more so than the obvious ones that will be seen come Monday when the season starts statewide.
Among most softball teams in the past, there has been one dominant pitcher that has taken most of the workload in the circle.
This year will be a different story.
Because the season has been truncated down to half a summer, the Missouri River Activities Conference announced that in order to get games played, it will hold doubleheaders.
That gives teams the option to build pitching staffs, much like what is seen in baseball.
“I think it’s important to have a pitching staff because it means we’re working together toward the same goal,” Le Mars coach Keely Steffen said. “It depends on how the games are going and how the teams are hitting our pitchers. It’s good to have three or four options.”
Here is a closer look of the area MRAC softball teams for the 2020 season:
BISHOP HEELAN
Zach Nelson is one of three new coaches among the Siouxland MRAC landscape, but it’s been perhaps the most seamless transition among the three.
Nelson is familiar with the Crusaders’ program as he was an assistant coach last season. Now, he’ll be standing in the third base box starting Tuesday against North in a doubleheader.
Nelson was in the first base box last summer when the Crusaders lost to Denison-Schleswig in a Class 4A regional final in Denison. In that game, Heelan was held to one hit in a 3-0 loss to the Monarchs. Despite being held scoreless, the Crusaders forced five walks and three hit batters off D-S 2019 graduate Sarah Heilesen.
Nelson hopes that the Crusaders can capitalize off opportunities better in 2020 to get over the hump and be a Class 3A state softball tournament qualifier.
“They know how close they are to state,” Nelson said. “Last year, we had so many opportunities to get to state. I think the biggest thing is to deduce the strikeouts in those situations. The work we’ve done in the offseason and the work we’re doing now will prevent someone (like Heilesen) to shut us down.”
In the first days of practice since June 1, Nelson has broken up the girls into three teams, and those three teams have played an intrasquad World Series. That allows the Crusaders to get those opportunities to get situational hitting and to see live pitching in order to avoid a replay of the regional final last July.
“We can’t expect to walk in runs,” Nelson said. “We have to drive them in. We have to do small ball things. We have to get them in position to score, bunts and slaps to get them in.”
Nelson has had the Heelan managers chart the scrimmages while they’re happening. He wants to see the numbers in terms of hitting production and what pitches the pitchers are using in select situations.
The Crusaders return three of their four top hitters. Heelan’s top hitter (in terms of batting average) in 2019 was junior Ellie Gengler, who hit .497 with 12 extra base hits and 12 RBIs.
Freshman Kenley Meis played in 28 games for the Crusaders, and she hit .364 with 15 RBIs. She had a big late-inning triple in the regional semifinal game against Le Mars last season, and also hit a key 3-pointer in the state girls basketball championship game in March.
Kyla Michalak, now a sophomore, hit .337 last summer and she led the Crusaders with 24 singles.
“We’re getting back a lot of talent,” Nelson said. “They’re not missing the beat. They’re looking great. Some other girls may not have done all the offseason work, and that’s the difference between varsity and junior varsity club.”
Heelan lost its ace pitcher, Riley Plantenberg, who graduated and moved across town to play for Morningside.
The Crusaders will have a committee this summer in the circle and Joslyn Verzal will head that group.
Verzal had 10 starts and threw 69-plus innings last summer. She had a 2.93 ERA and allowed 14 earned runs.
However, there have been other girls who have put in work during the pandemic and preseason to help take the workload off Verzal.
Kiana Fjeldheim threw two innings last season and that number will increase in 2020.
Fjeldheim will primarily play centerfield but when Verzal needs some rest, Nelson will look toward Fjeldheim for some help.
Michalak has also put in offseason work to pitch some for the Crusaders. She pitched in six innings last summer, allowing two earned runs off seven hits.
“We can’t rely on one pitcher,” Nelson said.
LE MARS
The Bulldogs still remember what happened last year at Bishop Mueller Field in Sioux City during the Class 4A playoffs.
They want to get over that loss and get to state in July.
The Bulldogs will have a new coach, Steffen, helping to reach their goals.
Steffen has been an assistant coach at West and Kingsley-Pierson in the past. She played college softball at Morningside.
“I am excited, and it’s been one of my dreams to become a head coach,” Steffen said. “We have some good girls out and that makes it even better. Because they got so far and so much better, they realized what it felt like getting that far. When I have talked to them about it before, it is apparent that it does motivate them a little bit to get that far again and maybe get farther.”
Steffen has learned in the first few weeks that the team “has a close community” and that there is some youth, but some have stepped up to take charge.
“I love to build relationships with my kids early … players and coaches have been putting in that work to get to know each other,” Steffen said.
The Bulldogs return their leading hitter, senior Brooke Haage, who hit .395 and had 45 hits. Haage had 16 extra-base hits, including two homers.
Kady Leusink also had two homers last summer.
Alivia Milbrodt and Libby Leraas pitched some innings for the Bulldogs to give Brook Berkenpas some rest.
Berkenpas graduated last year, so the junior and freshman will have to step up their pitching workload.
“We have a few girls who can do a pretty good job,” Steffen said. “We have quite a few girls who we’re thinking about using as a pitching staff.”
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
Kenzie Foley gets one last chance to put on a Warriors uniform.
Foley pitched in more than 145 innings last season and recorded a 1.54 ERA. The senior struck out 131 hitters and walked 61. She allowed 32 earned runs.
Foley prepared during the offseason just like normal, according to second-year coach Jared Ocker, even though there was some understandable doubt that there wasn’t going to be a season since there wasn’t a spring season.
“We just got done throwing (at Monday’s practice) and she looked excellent,” Ocker said. “She’s been throwing very well and we’ve stepped up her pitch count.”
Ocker has had Foley throw 15 more pitches than the day before at practice since the first official practice began last Monday, and Ocker hopes to have Foley throwing a full game’s worth of pitches by the end of the week.
Whoever else steps into the circle to give Foley some rest will be a new face for the Warriors. Madelyn Mogensen pitched some last season for the Warriors, but she’s now a student at Nebraska.
Ocker brought up the names of junior Abby Lewis and freshman Ella Skinner to help out with the pitching. Neither pitched at the varsity level in 2019.
The Warriors return eight starters from last year’s team that lost to the Monarchs in the same 4A bracket.
Chloe Black, Emma Christensen, Foley, Kylie Kerr and Whitney Schlotfeldt each had 20 or more RBIs. Black and Christensen both had averages over .400.
SIOUX CITY EAST
Bubba Malenosky is still learning names and putting said names to faces, but he’s eager to fill out that first lineup card come Monday at Western Christian.
Malenosky believes that even without Katlynn Tucker and Madi Van Dyke, the Black Raiders can still produce at the plate.
Tucker and Van Dyke are not on the Black Raiders’ roster, according to Malenosky, as they sustained lower-body injuries during the basketball season, which ended in a state tournament berth.
“The way I look at it, we’ll keep moving forward,” Malenosky said. “I like the way we’ve been hitting at practice, and I think we’ll be tough.”
Brylee Hempey led the Black Raiders in average (.366) and hits (37). She’ll hit in the lead-off spot but Malenosky says there could be multiple combinations of lineups.
Evie Larson will be the ace for the Black Raiders.
She pitched in seven games last summer, but East relied on graduate Chasity Johnson to take the brunt of the innings.
Last season, Larson recorded a 3.65 ERA and she allowed 20 earned runs in 38 ⅓ innings. She had a 2-4 record.
Larson won’t blow pitches by the batter, but what Malenosky likes most about Larson is her accuracy.
“She’s going to throw strikes,” Malenosky said. “I’ve talked to Evie, and she’s communicated with me when she’s tired. It’s all up to her If she wants the ball, she’s going to get to pitch. She’s going to throw every day, then talk to me after.”
SIOUX CITY NORTH
The Stars are going to have to fill two large holes lost due to graduation.
Hailey Hoogers was the team’s best pitcher and hitter while fellow graduate Kylee Eickholt was the Stars’ No. 2 hitter.
Courtney Johnson had the third-highest batting average for the Stars last season (.354) and had 17 RBIs, tied for third-most.
Johnson will have help. Isabelle Hesse, now a junior, was one of two Stars who hit a home run last season and she had 19 RBIs.
Sophomore Mackayla Black hit .340 and was another Star to have 17 RBIs in 2019. Eickholt was the third star to have 17 RBIs.
In the circle, Johnson returns with the most experience. She logged 33 innings and had a 4.88 ERA. She allowed 23 earned runs and 31 hits.
Sophomore Karsyn Hicks also pitched in three games in 2019.
The Stars made it to the Class 5A regional championship game last season but lost to Waukee for the right to go to state.
SIOUX CITY WEST
Andrea DeRocher is the new coach for the Wolverines and she hopes to turn around a team that went 4-27 last summer.
For West, there’s a lot of young talent coming back that had high production.
Marin Frazee led the Wolverines as an eighth-grader in batting average (.358) and she had 24 hits, second-best on the team.
Wolverines junior Payton Monroe led the team with 26 hits and had a .302 average. Those were the only two West hitters above a .300 average.
The Wolverines bring back each of their three pitchers used in 2019: senior Emily Persinger (3-16, 5.95 ERA), senior Blair Bathurst (1-8, 10.09) and Frazee (0-3, 9.16).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!