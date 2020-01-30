MRAC SWIMMING: Sioux City Spartans win 137-30

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Spartans were ready to perform on Thursday night in the Missouri River Conference meet.
The Spartans beat Council Bluffs Lincoln 137-30 at West High School.
Sioux City won all 11 events contested, and also got plenty of top-3 finishes in there.
The Spartans had three meets canceled due to weather, and hadn't really swam in a meet that had big implications.
So, coach Eric Hoak put together his best possible lineup and it worked.
"When I put together a lineup, I’m looking at who are my top-3," Hoak said. "I keep a stat sheet. I take their best times to see where they’re at."
Kohen Rankin, who is ranked top-10 in the state in the 100-yard breaststroke, won the conference title in 1 minute, 0.92 seconds. His first 50 was faster than his final 50 yards, as his first split was recorded at 28.65.
Rankin also won the 200 individual medley race in 2:05.04, ahead of classmate Brody Spies (2:15.70).
You have free articles remaining.
Spies won an individual title, winning the 100 butterfly in 58.85. His first 50 split was 27 seconds even.
Owen Hoak won two individual titles. He won the 50 freestyle in 22.62 seconds, and Easton Gelinne was second (24.29).
Hoak hadn't swam in the 50 since the beginning of the season, but Coach Hoak had a hunch that Owen Hoak could swim well.
"Owen was swimming the 200 free all year long and he’s had some amazing 50 splits," Eric Hoak said. "So, we put him into the 50."
Hoak then won the 100 free, as the junior swam the race in 50.45 seconds.
He did not race in the 200 free race, but Reed Adajar did, and won in 2:01.16.
Noah Winkel was the winner in the 100 yard backstroke, as Winkel won in 1:01.27, ahead of Gelinne at 1:01.96.
Freshman Alex McEntaffer won the 500 freestyle race in 5:18.88. He started strong with a first-50 split of 26.11.
The Spartans also won all three relays: 200 medley (1:47.05), 200 free (1:33.31) and 400 free relay (3:33.68).