MRAC SWIMMING: Sioux City Spartans win 137-30

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Spartans were ready to perform on Thursday night in the Missouri River Conference meet.

The Spartans beat Council Bluffs Lincoln 137-30 at West High School.

Sioux City won all 11 events contested, and also got plenty of top-3 finishes in there.

The Spartans had three meets canceled due to weather, and hadn't really swam in a meet that had big implications.

So, coach Eric Hoak put together his best possible lineup and it worked.

"When I put together a lineup, I’m looking at who are my top-3," Hoak said. "I keep a stat sheet. I take their best times to see where they’re at."

Kohen Rankin, who is ranked top-10 in the state in the 100-yard breaststroke, won the conference title in 1 minute, 0.92 seconds. His first 50 was faster than his final 50 yards, as his first split was recorded at 28.65.

Rankin also won the 200 individual medley race in 2:05.04, ahead of classmate Brody Spies (2:15.70).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}