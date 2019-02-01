SIOUX CITY | No team in the United States Hockey League is as good as finishing a game than the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
Rookie Danill Gushchin completed his team’s furious rally from a 3-1 deficit when he scored 43 seconds into the third period. The Eastern Conference leaders got back on the winning track with a 5-4 win over the Sioux City Musketeers Friday night at the Tyson Events Center.
Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers played perhaps one of their best games during a seven-game stretch where six of the opponents have sported winning percentages of .600 or higher. During a contest that featured two ties and two lead changes, Sioux City (18-13-6) received second-period goals, 49 seconds apart, from Viljami Nieminen and Nolan Krenzen, players who have combined for seven goals.
Muskegon (28-8-3), however, leads the USHL with 60 third period goals. The 17-team league’s defenseman scoring leader, Alex Yakovenko (15 goals, 22 assists), took part in three of his team’s five goals in the rally, scoring two goals about a minute apart in the second period before assisting along with fellow blue-liner Colby Bukes on the game-winning goal.
Chasing the USHL’s second-leading goaltender out of the game, Brandon Bussi (24-6-2, 2.26 GAA), wasn’t good enough for the Musketeers. Sioux City outshot the Lumberjacks 29-24 in the game, but was unable to score on the first two of three third-period power plays.
The first man-advantage chance would have tied the game 4-4, but Muskegon got a shorthanded goal from Nolan Sullivan to take a two goal advantage. Matt Miller’s power play goal with 1:11 pulled the home team within a goal making it their fifth one-goal loss since a 4-3 win over Omaha on New Year’s Eve.
The Musketeers welcomed Bobby Brink back to action after a 17-game absence along with a new addition, Devlin McCabe.
Brink in late November, was the USHL’s leading scorer with 15 goals and 18 assists. Following the time when he and teammates Parker Ford and Luke Johnson were helping the United States to a gold medal at the World Junior A Hockey Challenge, the University of Denver recruit missed 12 games with complications from a right ankle injury, sustained in the 2-0 title win over Russia.
Brink extended his scoring streak to 10 games when he and Martin Pospisil assisted on Miller’s 10th goal of the season.
McCabe came in a trade made Thursday with Lincoln. The Minnesota Duluth recruit and 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of North Oaks, Minn., played his first game for his new team on the squad’s third line, joined by left wing Viljami Nieminen and center Ian Malcolmson.
McCabe had seven goals and 13 assists this season for Lincoln, the Western Conference’s last-place team. The season before, McCabe had 16 goals and 17 assists for the Stars, which didn’t include the two assists he recorded in seven Clark Cup Playoff games.
“He has the ability to impact our lineup both offensively and defensively,” said Strand in a Musketeers’ press release. “His gritty game along with his talent is a combination we were looking to add. We were trying to add scoring depth to the team and also someone who plays a strong team game and Devlin is that player. He can play up and down the lineup and has a proven ability to score in this league, so we are looking forward to his contribution.”
The Musketeers will receive Lincoln’s fourth-round 2019 USHL Phase II Draft pick. The Musketeers traded center Josh Bohlin (1 goal, 3 assists) to the Stars along with two players to be named later, their 2019 Phase II pick and their 2020 Phase II pick for McCabe’s services.
Sioux City will resume its home stand Saturday night when it hosts Eastern Conference cellar-dweller Madison.