MUSKETEERS WEEKEND OUTLOOK
FRIDAY’S GAME
WHO: Des Moines (22-10-4) at Sioux City (18-11-5)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SUNDAY’S GAME
WHO: Tri-City (*26-8-2) at Sioux City (*18-11-5)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*-Record going into Friday’s game
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Needless to say, the first three weeks of this month has been a difficult stretch for the Musketeers, which went 2-4-2 in games away from the Tyson Events Center, outscored 26-14 … Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers will be on home ice for the first time since New Year’s Eve’s 4-3 win over Omaha and are 9-5-2 at home, where they’ve won their last two games and three of their last four … Not included in that stretch was a 4-1 win over Des Moines where two players contributed a goal and an assist – Parker Ford (14 goals, 11 assists) and Jordan Steinmetz (7, 10) … The Musketeers are 3-0 against Des Moines this season, with contributions from several including Ford, who has scored in all three games, providing three goals and an assist … Martin Pospisil (11, 28), the United States Hockey League’s eighth-leading scorer with 39 points, has two goals and three assists against the Buccaneers while Marcus Kallionkieli (17, 10), tied for fourth in rookie scoring with 22 points, has two goals and two assists … Goaltender Ben Kraws (16-8-4), sixth in the USHL with a 2.84 goals against-average, blanked Des Moines 3-0 at the Tyson on Oct. 23, collecting saves on each of the 23 shots he faced … Sunday’s game against Tri-City will mark not only the first game against Tri-City, but the first of three home Sunday games … There will be 3:05 Sunday starts against Sioux Falls (Feb. 24) and Fargo (March 31) and a 5:05 Sunday faceoff against Fargo on March 24 … The Muskeeters have drawn 36,246 fans for 16 home dates, ranking sixth in the USHL with an average of 2,443 per game.
DES MOINES NOTES
Des Moines hasn’t played since Jan. 12 when it suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to Omaha, a game in which Rylee St. Onge (14 goals, 7 assists) scored two goals … Last Friday’s home game against Omaha was postponed because of weather conditions … Prior to then, the Buccaneers were 7-2-1, a stretch where St. Onge contributed five goals and three assists while Mac Welsher (11, 18) has had six goals and six assists while Reed Lebster (19, 14) has had six goals and five assists … Lebster has three-year career totals of 37 goals and 29 assists with the Buccaneers … Lebster also has nine power-play goals while Welsher has had five … Scoring leader Matt Brown (18, 19) turned in a goal and eight assists as of late … Roman Durny (18-8) is third among USHL goaltenders with a 2.51 goals-against-average … Durny, who is 0-3 against Sioux City this season, has won five of his last seven starts with two shutouts and a .927 save percentage, converting 166 of 179 save chances.
TRI-CITY NOTES
Des Moines enters the game at Sioux City fourth in the USHL with 129 goals while Western Conference leader Tri-City is sixth at 122 heading into Friday’s home game against Youngstown … The Storm’s main strength is its goaltending, as rookie Isaiah Saville (16-3-1, 4 shutouts) is the league’s runaway leader with a 1.76 goals-against average while Jake Barczewski (10-5) is fourth with a 2.76 GAA for a team that tops the USHL, allowing just 81 goals … Tri-City also tops the league with an 87.3 percent penalty kill Ronnie Attard (11 goals, 16 assists) and Zac Jones (4, 23) are in a four-way tie for third among USHL defensemen with 27 points … Scoring balance is another key with the Storm, who have seven players with 20 or more points … Brendan Furry (12, 18) has had four goals and 12 assists in 10 games with Tri-City since arriving in a trade from Omaha … Former Musketeer Connor McMenamin (12, 9) is the goal leader for a club that has five others with 10 or more goals, including Joseph Molenaar (10, 11).
-- Jerry Giese