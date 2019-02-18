MUSKETEERS OUTLOOK
WHO: Fargo (24-15-4) at Sioux City (21-14-7)
WHEN/WHERE: 6:35 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Posting a 3-1-1 record in its last five games, Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers have shown spirit, grittiness and all it takes to battle while maintaining their position as a contender for the upcoming United States Hockey League’s Clark Cup Playoffs … Sioux City, which briefly took fifth place in the Western Conference standings following Friday’s 2-1 overtime win over Omaha, a game where Parker Ford (15 goals, 14 assists) notched his third game-winning goal of the season and the fifth of his career, has had a lead in each of those five games and actually, in each of the last seven … Ian Malcolmson (7, 9) scored Sioux City’s quickest first goal of the season, 11 seconds into the first period of Thursday’s 3-1 win over Lincoln … Goaltending was sharp in week’s two-game sweep over Nebraska’s Western Conference teams, as Jake Sibell (4-4-1, 2.90 GAA) converted 34 of 35 save attempts in a 3-1 win at Lincoln, while Ben Kraws (17-10-4, 2.79 GAA) stopped all but one of the 28 shots he faced against Omaha … Meanwhile, the Musketeers are 3-2-2 against Fargo, including an 0-1-1 mark at the Tyson Events Center … Marcus Kallionkieli (21, 13) has scored five goals against Fargo this season while Matt Miller (11, 11) has four … Bobby Brink (19, 23), who enters Tuesday night’s game riding a 16-game scoring streak, has a goal and seven assists against the Force … Brink has four goals and five assists in the six games he has played since returning from an ankle injury.
FARGO NOTES
Fargo has climbed in fifth in the Western Conference with wins in each of its last five games thanks to five-game scoring streaks from both Ben Meyers (27 goals, 28 assists) and Hank Crone (15, 38) … Meyers, the USHL’s third-leading scorer with 55 points, has three goals and five assists this season against the Musketeers while Crone, fourth with 53 points, has two goals and seven assists … Crone also has four-year career totals of 58 goals and 109 assists … Third among USHL rookies with 36 points, Josh Nodler (15, 21, 8-game scoring streak), scored both goals in a 2-1 overtime wins over Sioux City, doing it at the Tyson Events Center on Nov. 23 and then on Jan. 11 at Scheels Arena … Ryan Bischel (20-13-2) is eighth among USHL goaltenders with a 2.65 GAA … Mike Kesselring (4, 16) has two goals and six assists in 14 games since arriving in a trade from Des Moines … Facing Sioux City’s fifth-place power play (22.9 percent), Fargo ranks third with an 83.7 percent penalty kill.
-- Jerry Giese