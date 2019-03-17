BLOOMINGTON, Ill. | Sticking together and staying focused is crucial this time of the year for the Sioux City Musketeers.
Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers entered a weekend series at Grossinger Motors Arena trailing Omaha by a 54-51 points margin for the sixth and final spot in the Western Conference division of the Clark Cup Playoffs.
Sioux City now has a 55-54 lead over the Lancers. Strand’s squad posted back-to-back wins over Central Illinois, 2-1 in a shootout Saturday night and 4-3 in overtime Sunday night. Alternate captain Parker Ford scored the game-winner in the shootout and Bobby Brink’s second goal of the game capped a furious rally from a 3-0 third-period deficit.
“We stuck together, stayed with the plan and the results were in our favor,” said Strand, whose 24-21-7 squad will play at Omaha (23-22-8) on Friday night to start a busy weekend which also includes Saturday night’s game at Sioux Falls (32-13-7) and Sunday’s 5:05 p.m. game at the Tyson Events Center against Fargo (28-21-4).
“It is that time of the year. You have to stick together. At the end of the day, the guys don’t care about who gets the goals. It’s just a matter of the team coming together and getting tight at the right time.”
During both games, the Musketeers faced Mitchell Gibson, whose 12-17-4 record might not look impressive, yet he entered as the USHL goaltender of the week, stopping 74 of 75 shots the previous weekend.
Gibson made 32 of 33 saves Saturday in the matchup against the Musketeers’ Jake Sibell, who countered with 27 of 28 saves. Gibson, however, failed to stop a second-period goal from Albin Nilsson and Central Illinois tied the game on Trevor Janicke’s third-period goal.
Sibell (6-7-1) was also 6 of 7 in the shootout.
Gibson was also solid on Sunday, stopping the first 29 shots he faced until Marcus Kallionkieli scored his 23rd goal of the season, a power-play shot to pull within 3-1 with 13:30 left in the game.
Strand made bold moves late in the third period, pulling goaltender Ben Kraws in favor of an extra attacker. Twice, it worked.
Brink took advantage of assists from Ford and Dominic Vidoli to pull the Musketeers within 3-2 with 2:41 left in regulation. Kraws (18-14-6) went back in the game for a short time, but the Musketeers’ fourth-year head coach pulled him out again in hopes of getting the contest into overtime.
Nilsson scored his second goal of the weekend with 55 seconds left. Brink and Ford each assisted and gave Sioux City a chance to claim at least three out of four points on the weekend.
Kraws and Gibson each made seven crucial save as overtime continued. Nine seconds remained in overtime when Brink, the squad’s top scorer with 50 points (26 goals, 24 assists) scored the game-winner on assists from Martin Pospisil and defenseman Nolan Krenzen.
Brink turned in his sixth multi-goal game of the season. Pospisil was playing his second game after coming back from a seven-game suspension.
Nilsson had a goal and an assist for a team that has won three of their last five games. Ford and Vidoli each dished two assists.
Sioux City has won three of four games this season against Omaha, which has gone 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.
“Not to sound cliché, but what we’re doing now, we’re controlling our own destiny,” said Strand. “We’re winning when we need to win. Omaha’s playing great hockey. (Akira) Schmid is playing like he’s one of the best goalies in the league.”