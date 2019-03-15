SATURDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (22-21-7) at Central Illinois (22-27-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:07 p.m., Grossinger Motors Arena
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SUNDAY'S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (*22-21-7) at Central Illinois (*22-27-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 4:07 p.m., Grossinger Motors Arena
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*-Records going into Saturday’s game
MUSKETEERS NOTES
After scoring just two goals in last weekend’s two losses to Western Conference champion Tri-City, the team that has allowed the fewest goals in the United States Hockey League (115), the Musketeers face a Central Illinois team that has yielded 186, the 14th-highest total in the league … Needless to say, it’s crucial weekend series for Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers, whose three-game losing streak and current 1-7 slump has put them in seventh place in the Western Conference, trailing Omaha (22-21-8) by a 52-51 points margin heading into Omaha’s home game against Sioux Falls Friday … Dating back to the 2016-17 season, the Musketeers have won three of the last four games in the series against Central Illinois … Matt Miller (14 goals, 12 assists) had a memorable weekend just before the 2017-18 Christmas break, collecting a goal and a shootout goal in a 2-1 victory, then dishing two assists in a 5-2 win … Jack Babbage (1, 10) scored a goal in the same 5-2 win … While playing at Madison this season, Josh Boyer (11, 15) scored three points this season against Central Illinois, including a 1-goal, 1-assist effort in a 4-3 win … Marcus Kallionkieli (22, 17), who has the team’s current longest scoring streak with an assist in each of the last three games, has nine goals and two assists against Eastern Conference teams this season … Parker Ford (16, 18) has seven goals and five assists against teams from the East while Bobby Brink (24, 23) had six goals and eight assists … Babbage is one of four Musketeers who have played in all 50 games this season along with Jordan Steinmetz (8, 16), Ian Malcolmson (9, 11) and Albin Nilsson (6, 12).
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Ownership of the Central Illinois Flying Aces has received approval from the USHL Board of Directors for the temporary withdrawal from on-ice competition following the 2018-19 season in order to focus on the future of the organization, which could return to the league for the 2020-21 season … Since making the announcement on Feb. 28, the Flying Aces have gone 4-1, highlighted by last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Eastern Conference leader Muskegon, where Joseph Dunlap (11 goals, 6 assists) scored two first-period goals … Team scoring leader Trevor Janicke (19, 20) had two goals the night before in a 3-1 win over Madison … Mitchell Gibson (12-17-2, 3.48 GAA) was named the USHL’s goaltender of the week, converting 74 of 75 save attempts which included 37 saves in the blanking of Muskegon … Tate Singleton (22, 14) has four goals and two assists against Western Conference competition this season … Former Musketeer defenseman Conner Mayer (4, 16) has had a goal and five assists in 18 games since arriving in a trade from Fargo, his third team since recording eight assists in 2016-17 for Sioux City.
-- Jerry Giese