KINGSLEY, Iowa -- For the first time in three years, the MVAOCOU baseball team doesn’t have to share its toys.
The Rams took the season sweep over Kingsley-Pierson on Friday night with a 1-0 win, meaning MVAOCOU clinched the 2019 Western Valley Conference title outright.
The Rams don’t have to share a piece of the trophy. Is the first time in three years that MVAOCOU doesn’t have to put a “co-” in front of “conference champion.”
“That’s pretty cool,” MVAOCOU coach Dan Dougherty said with a sigh then a smile. “This is a big deal. We talk about not sharing toys with anybody. We did not want to share our conference championship with anybody.”
For the MVAOCOU seniors, this is their fourth WVC title in five chances. The Rams turned to senior Zak Scott to quiet the Panthers.
Scott wanted to pitch on Friday night in a big-game situation. So, he only threw 40 pitches on Wednesday night so he would only have to sit out one night off the mound.
Scott went the distance for the Rams, striking out six and allowing five hits.
“We knew exactly what we were doing,” Dougherty said. “It worked out. He hit his spots. His curveball was working really well for the first five innings, but the fastball was on. I told him to keep his pitch count down and pitch to contact.”
Scott, however, had a little bit of trouble in the first inning.
The first three Panthers hitters reached base. Kyler Krieg led off with a single, Malakie Christopherson reached on a fielder’s choice, and Damon Schmid also singled.
Scott got out of that jam with a strikeout to counterpart Jessen Reinking and he forced Boe Harvey to fly out to left field.
The Panthers’ other two best scoring opportunities were in the fourth and seventh innings. K-P had a runner on third base with one out, but Scott escaped that jam with two strikeouts.
In the seventh inning, Panthers freshman Jackson Howe had a two-out double for K-P’s only extra-base hit of the night.
Fittingly, Scott caught a line drive to end the game and start the much-awaited celebration.
“We fought hard the whole game,” Scott said. “I had to get three outs. That’s all I was going for right there. I knew we were going to get the third out.”
The only inning that the Panthers didn’t have a baserunner was the fifth inning.
“We just didn’t string many hits together; we had more hits than they did, but we just couldn’t get the timely one,” Panthers coach Taylor Doeschot said. “Their pitcher was able to keep us down the whole game. He got the shutout, so good for them.”
The game’s lone run, meanwhile, came in the third inning, and two more MVAOCOU seniors pitched in.
Centerfielder Ely Fundermann hit a one-out double in the left field gap. Fundermann, who was a state track qualifier, gave right fielder Aaron Michael a chance to deliver.
Michael laid down a bunt on the third-base side of the infield, which forced Reinking to come off the mound and field the ball.
“Coach gave me the sign, and I knew I had to get it down,” Michael said. “I think it was pretty good. I was focusing on getting to first. It was a pretty big play. That was the only run.”
Reinking saw Fundermann make a break for third base, but knew his throw was late. Reinking then had to make a quick throw over to first to try to retire Michael. Reinking threw wide of the first-base bag, which allowed Fundermann to score.
The Rams like to bunt, and Dougherty trusts all nine players in the lineup to put one down when called upon.
“When you have a guy on second base, as a defense, you have to think about what you’re going to do with your bunt coverage,” Dougherty said. “We bunt all the time in practice. There are people in the conference that don’t like us, because we bunt all the time. We do. You saw us try to bunt five or six times. If we’re not hitting the ball, we’re going to manufacture runs and do whatever we can to do that.”
Reinking went five innings, and he allowed both Rams hits while also walking two and striking out five.
Then the Panthers turned to Schmid. The Panthers freshman lasted 1 1/3 innings, and he got all four outs via strikeout.
Schmid made his seventh appearance and bumped his season-strikeout total to 23 in 11 1/3 innings.
Then, in the seventh with a runner on, junior Matt Christophersen came in and forced Fundermann to line out which caused a double play.