ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Dylan Blake made a last-second adjustment to his strategy before the race Thursday in a Class 2A state-qualifying cross country meet at Landsmeer Golf Club.
Blake, an MVAOCOU senior, knew he wasn’t going to be able to run slowly at the start of the race and used a consistent pace from start to finish to win the race in 16 minutes, 24 seconds.
Blake led throughout the entire regional race, as he edged Western Christian sophomore Tage Hulstein by 11 seconds, and Sioux Center’s Carter VandeVegte was third at 16:52.
The top-3 teams and the top-15 individuals at each state regional meet — all held Thursday — advanced to the state meet next Saturday in Fort Dodge.
According to Blake, Rams coach Alden Berkenpas wanted him to follow VandeVegte and then make the pass later in the race.
Once Blake saw the crowd surround the first few meters of the 5,000-meter course, his adrenaline kicked in, and the idea of being anywhere but first escaped Blake’s mind.
“Once the gun started, that just got all my adrenaline going,” Blake said. “It just happened. I run in the district meet every year, but no matter who you are, it always gets your energy up. Even if you’re the best runner in the world, you’re still going to be pumped up for this.”
Blake said he felt great after the first mile, and once he made that checkpoint with no one in front of him, he went up a gear and made sure neither Hulstein or VandeVegte made the pass on the Rams senior.
Blake qualified for the state cross country meet for the fourth time on Thursday. He isn’t happy about his last three performances in Fort Dodge, and hopes the fourth time around the course at Kennedy Park is something he can hang his hat on going into the spring track and field season.
Last year, Blake finished 29th at the Class 1A meet with a time of 17:15.
“We’re just hoping to get down there and compete, going top-3 and hopefully win it,” Blake said. “That’s been my goal from the beginning of the season, and now I have a chance to do it.”
Blake has thought about not doing well at state throughout the entire season, including at every Rams practice.
Okoboji won the team competition, as the Pioneers put all five scorers in the top-20. Lucas Lorenzen led the Pioneers with an 13th-place finish of 17:34.60, Jacob Lamb was 14th (17:34.99) and senior Taylor Parsons 15th (17:35).
The co-op team of George-Little Rock/Central Lyon finished second with 93 points, and Western Christian was third with 97 points. The Wolfpack’s No. 2 runner was freshman Zachary Minderhoud, who finished 11th at 17:28.
GLR/CL junior Daniel Schriever was fourth (16:55) and Sioux Center senior Sam Harrison finished fifth (16:59).
The next five state qualifiers were: Cherokee senior Bryce Kremer (17:03), Taylor Myers of Estherville-Lincoln Central (17:13), Sheldon junior Jager Roozeboom (17:16), West Lyon junior Kirk Moser (17:20) and Sibley-Ocheyedan senior Trevin Wasmund was 10th at 17:23.
Blake will have teammate Weston Beeson join him at state, as Beeson was 12th in 17:30.
Minderhoud feels 'no pressure'
Like Blake, Western senior Whitney Minderhoud will run in Fort Dodge next week for the fourth time.
Minderhoud did not lead the entirety of the race, as she became the leader shortly after the first mile.
Once Minderhoud took the lead, she didn’t give it back.
The Wolfpack senior won with a time of 20:02, and the runner-up was KPWC’s Sarahy Hamman, who finished in 20:23.
Minderhoud didn’t fret on the fact she wasn’t the leader. In fact, that was her strategy going in.
“This is the best I’ve felt while running,” Minderhoud said. “Mentally, I couldn’t let myself think that they were too far ahead. It seemed like they may have slowed down a little bit, I just had to keep going.”
Minderhoud also thought this was the most relaxed she has been entering a cross country race, despite what was at stake.
She admitted her nerves can get to her at times, but was thankful that she had good vibes throughout the whole afternoon.
“I guess God took away the pressure and let me run,” Minderhoud said.
Now, her goal shifts to having a high place at state.
In the team competition, Unity Christian and KPWC tied for first with 65 points. Amaya Van Essen led the Knights with a sixth-place finish (20:47).
KPWC’s No. 2 runner was sophomore Erika Kuntz, who finished fifth (20:40).
Cherokee ended up in third place with 90 points. The Braves’ top runner was sophomore London Rogges with a fourth-place time of 20:33.
Here are the rest of the top-15 individuals: Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Bria Wasmund in third (20:26); Nevaeh Armstrong (20:54) and Lexi Duffy (21:01) of Okoboji in seventh and eighth; Cherokee’s Riley Lubeck in ninth (21:06) and in tenth, KPWC’s Sarah Putze crossed the finish line in 21:06.
The final five who made the state cut were S-O freshman Madison Marco (21:07.16), Unity freshman Adriana Van Maanen (21:07.44), S-O freshman Madison Brouwer (21:11), Unity freshman Megan Te Krony (21:13) and Generals freshman Alayna Wingate (21:16).