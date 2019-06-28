SIOUX CITY -- When Drew Foster was learning to wrestle, he enjoyed going to camps and hearing from different wrestlers who showed up to help out.
Foster took what some of them said to heart and applied it to his career.
Now Foster is hoping to return the favor to younger wrestlers.
Foster, a Northern Iowa wrestler who won the 184-pound NCAA title, will be in Sioux City on Saturday and Sunday to help lead a Siouxland Wrestling Academy Camp.
"I am pretty pumped. I really enjoy this part of the sport, the giving back portion," Foster said. "It's more than showing moves and such. I try and give an inspiring speech and share my story. If it catches one set of ears and it can play a part for someone's future, anyway I can make an impact that way, that's the better part."
Foster made a name for himself in high school with 167 wins at Mediapolis. He was a three-time state place-winner but he never won a high school title.
After graduation, Foster joined the UNI wrestling program. He became a three-time NCAA tournament national qualifier and a two-time Big 12 champion. He won the 2019 Midlands title at 184 pounds and then went on to win the 184-pound national title.
Foster credits his effort and focus as the backbone to his success, which is what he wants to pass along to the youth wrestlers this weekend.
"You have two controllable things, effort and focus. Sometimes the camp gets long and such and as practice goes on, I reiterate that," Foster said. "As I go to the camps, I hope that sticks in."
The camp begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Bishop Heelan at the CYO gym. The cost is $75 per wrestler and it is for third-graders to seniors for the 2019-20 school year. The camp goes for two days.
Foster will be helping out at the camp along with Pablo Ubasa Jr., who wrestled for Dan Gable at Iowa and has gone on to coach five NCAA champions.
Foster has helped out with different camps in the past, but after winning a national title, he is in a lot more demand this summer. He doesn't know exactly how many camps he's signed up to help with but he's been at 10 already this summer and estimates he has about 10 left to do.
"I've been able to do quite a bit of camps since my sophomore year but this summer it's been a lot of camps, a lot more because of my accomplishments," Foster said. "It makes yourself more marketable to hear from you and hear the stuff that you did to accomplish a big goal. Every time I go, the things I am showing will stick with at least one or two kids. If I get at least a couple to improve, that's cool."
While Foster's camp and travel schedule has picked up, he enjoys the extra works.
"Once I get there, it's always a good time. I have them spaced out enough to where I get time to be in the wrestling room at UNI and lift yet. I have time for that kind of stuff and time where I can relax and go home and see family or plan a trip," Foster said. "It's cool to have more well-known people, a role model and such and see they are regular people, too.
"As a kid, I was able to experience that and I want to do the same now."
After the summer is over, Foster will stick around the Cedar Falls area. He will student teach in Waterloo and will be wrestling for Panther wrestling club.
"Chasing the next big goal and that's to make an Olympic team and make an Olympic run. That's what is on the agenda," Foster said. "Finish up student teaching and invest int eh sport and help with the uNI team. I will also be able to invest more in the younger guys at UNI and show them the ropes."