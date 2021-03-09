NEBRASKA BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: BRLD tries for 3-peat with Bohannon addition

The Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur High School boys basketball team added a new athlete to its roster throughout the season, and he’s made a good impression on coach Cory Meyer.

The Wolverines will take their team down to the NSAA state tournament to compete in the Class C-2 tournament where they are the sixth seed.

The Wolverines have won 14 out of 15 games, and the only loss in that stretch was against Auburn. They are also the two-time returning champions in their class.

Toriano Bohannon Jr. has played a big factor during that winning streak.

Bohannon came from South Dakota, and he has made a strong presence as a hybrid guard and forward.

Bohannon, listed at 6 feet for the Wolverines, scored 21 points for the Wolverines in their Feb. 27 district-championship win over Centennial.

“With the addition of Toriano, that’s just going to take us one step further,” Meyer said. “Our goal was to get down to state and hopefully we can get back to the championship game.”

Bohannon brings a ton of athleticism, according to Meyer. Bohannon has the ability to score from all three ranges on the floor, and he takes some pressure from Lucas Vogt and Dylan Beutler.