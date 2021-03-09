NEBRASKA BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: BRLD tries for 3-peat with Bohannon addition

The Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur High School boys basketball team added a new athlete to its roster throughout the season, and he’s made a good impression on coach Cory Meyer.
The Wolverines will take their team down to the NSAA state tournament to compete in the Class C-2 tournament where they are the sixth seed.
The Wolverines have won 14 out of 15 games, and the only loss in that stretch was against Auburn. They are also the two-time returning champions in their class.
Toriano Bohannon Jr. has played a big factor during that winning streak.
Bohannon came from South Dakota, and he has made a strong presence as a hybrid guard and forward.
Bohannon, listed at 6 feet for the Wolverines, scored 21 points for the Wolverines in their Feb. 27 district-championship win over Centennial.
“With the addition of Toriano, that’s just going to take us one step further,” Meyer said. “Our goal was to get down to state and hopefully we can get back to the championship game.”
Bohannon brings a ton of athleticism, according to Meyer. Bohannon has the ability to score from all three ranges on the floor, and he takes some pressure from Lucas Vogt and Dylan Beutler.
“We’re just lucky to have him,” Meyer said. “He can play guard and he can play post. We can post him up when we want to. He can shoot the 3 ball when he needs to. He’s just that hybrid type of person. He adds so much to the team. I know he’s averaging in double figures, and he’s just another threat on the floor.”
The big key for BRLD, however, is defense. Its magic number is 50. The only teams who have scored over 50 points during this hot stretch were Auburn (52) and Oakland-Craig.
“If we play good defense, we can continue to advance, but if we don’t, anybody can beat us,” Meyer said. “We need to get in faces a little more and helping each other out is key.”
The Wolverines will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Northeast HIgh School, taking on Bridgeport.
The Wolverines aren’t the only local team in the C-2 field.
Hartington Cedar Catholic holds the No. 5 seed among the field. Hartington Cedar Catholic have won seven straight games.
The Trojans have three scorers who average in double figures. Myles Thoene leads with 14.3 points per game. Jaxson Bernecker with 11.0 ppg, and Charlie Schroeder averages 10.0 ppg.
The Trojans will face off against Freeman at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast.
Walthill is in the Class D-1 field, and the Blujays are seeded fifth with a 19-4 record.
The Blujays have won four straight games, and their first game is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Southeast.
Wynot is in the Class D-2 field, and the Blue Devils have 19-7 record and the No. 6 seed.
Anthony Haberman leads Wynot with 12.0 ppg.
“Our depth and our defense, we have a lot of players who can play and can bring something different to the table,” Wynot coach Lee Heimes said. “I think we’re right in the mix of everything. We beat the No. 1 seed and the No. 3 seed. Our schedule was competitive, and that prepares us for state.”
The Wayne Blue Devils are also going to state, competing in the Class C1 division. The Blue Devils (22-5) are the No. 7 seed, and their state quarterfinal game is at 6:15 p.m. inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.