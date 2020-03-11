Nebraska boys basketball state tournament may go on without fans over coronavirus concerns

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska boys basketball tournament may still go on this weekend, but close family members may be the only spectators allowed because of concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recommended those restrictions on Wednesday, a day before the tournament is scheduled to begin. The news follows the announcement that a high school student from Crofton who attended multiple games at last week's girls state tournament in Lincoln has tested positive for COVID-19.
"We're very saddened that it can't go on (as normal)," said NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar, adding that he understood the recommendation from local health officials, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
Matthew Blomstedt, the state's education commissioner, said education leaders didn't want to cancel the event after teams had put in the work to qualify, according to the Journal Star.