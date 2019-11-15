NEBRASKA FOOTBALL AREA PLAYOFF CAPSULES

C-2 No. 1 SUTTON (10-1) at C-2 NO. 5 BRLD (10-1)

BRLD quarterback Will Gatzemeyer added a lot of yards and touchdowns to his season total in a 60-53 win over North Bend Central last week.

Gatzemeyer threw for 313 yards and had four touchdowns in the win, bumping his season totals in both categories to 2,653 yards and 31 touchdowns on the year.

Gatzemeyer also used his legs plenty in the win over NBC. He ran the ball 33 times for 229 yards, and also had two rushing touchdowns.

Running back Kobe Lyons tacked on two touchdowns in the quarterfinal win to make his season total to 20.

Lucas Vogt, BRLD's leading receiver, needs 106 yards to get to the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

BRLD allowed more that 30 points for the fourth time this season. Even thoug the Wolverines won, the 53 points allowed were the most among any of the Class C2 semifinalists last week.

Sutton is led by Cade Wiseman and Jackson Perrien. Wiseman and Perrien totaled 418 yards together last week, as it beat Battle Creek 44-28.

C-1 No. 11 WAYNE (9-2) vs. No. 1 WAHOO (11-0)