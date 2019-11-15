NEBRASKA FOOTBALL AREA PLAYOFF CAPSULES

C-2 No. 1 SUTTON (10-1) at C-2 NO. 5 BRLD (10-1)
BRLD quarterback Will Gatzemeyer added a lot of yards and touchdowns to his season total in a 60-53 win over North Bend Central last week.
Gatzemeyer threw for 313 yards and had four touchdowns in the win, bumping his season totals in both categories to 2,653 yards and 31 touchdowns on the year.
Gatzemeyer also used his legs plenty in the win over NBC. He ran the ball 33 times for 229 yards, and also had two rushing touchdowns.
Running back Kobe Lyons tacked on two touchdowns in the quarterfinal win to make his season total to 20.
Lucas Vogt, BRLD's leading receiver, needs 106 yards to get to the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
BRLD allowed more that 30 points for the fourth time this season. Even thoug the Wolverines won, the 53 points allowed were the most among any of the Class C2 semifinalists last week.
Sutton is led by Cade Wiseman and Jackson Perrien. Wiseman and Perrien totaled 418 yards together last week, as it beat Battle Creek 44-28.
C-1 No. 11 WAYNE (9-2) vs. No. 1 WAHOO (11-0)
The playoffs have been full of playoff wins for Wayne. In its playoff opener, Wayne defeated No. 6 Kearney Catholic 28-21.
Then, last week, the Blue Devils upset Ashland-Greenwood 28-13.
In last week's win over Ashland-Greenwood, Wayne held its opponent to 214 total yards, including 57 on the ground.
The Blue Devils have won six straight games, and their last loss came on Sept. 20 in a double-overtime loss to Columbus Lakeview.
Wahoo's Trevin Luben scored four touchdowns in last week's 49-7 win over Columbus Scotus.
Wahoo's smallest margin of victory in its undefeated season is 17, and that was a 23-6 win over Bishop Neumann on Oct. 11.
The Warriors' two wins in the Class C1 playoffs have been by a combined 98 points.