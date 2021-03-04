NEBRASKA GIRLS ROUNDUP: Wynot falls to FCSH in semifinals

LINCOLN, Neb. — A strong fourth quarter was the difference Thursday for Falls City Sacred Heart, which is heading for the Class D-2 championship game.

The second-ranked Irish defeated fourth-ranked Wynot 41-27 in a state tournament semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sacred Heart outscored the Blue Devils 16-4 in the final period to advance to Saturday's 3:45 p.m. title game.

It was a little payback for the Irish, who have been knocked out of the tournament the past two years by Wynot. The Blue Devils went on to win the championship both times.

"The old nemesis," Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. "Anytime we get here we feel like we're going to play them."

The Irish led 25-23 after three quarters but pulled away in the fourth. They opened a 15-point lead before the Blue Devils scored their first basket, a layup by Emersyn Sudbeck in the final minute.

"I thought we were a little short on energy today," Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. "And we couldn't get the ball to go in the hoop."