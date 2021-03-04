NEBRASKA GIRLS ROUNDUP: Wynot falls to FCSH in semifinals

LINCOLN, Neb. — A strong fourth quarter was the difference Thursday for Falls City Sacred Heart, which is heading for the Class D-2 championship game.
The second-ranked Irish defeated fourth-ranked Wynot 41-27 in a state tournament semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sacred Heart outscored the Blue Devils 16-4 in the final period to advance to Saturday's 3:45 p.m. title game.
It was a little payback for the Irish, who have been knocked out of the tournament the past two years by Wynot. The Blue Devils went on to win the championship both times.
"The old nemesis," Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. "Anytime we get here we feel like we're going to play them."
The Irish led 25-23 after three quarters but pulled away in the fourth. They opened a 15-point lead before the Blue Devils scored their first basket, a layup by Emersyn Sudbeck in the final minute.
"I thought we were a little short on energy today," Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. "And we couldn't get the ball to go in the hoop."
On Wednesday, in Wynot's first-round matchup against No. 3 CWC at Lincoln North Star High School, Blue Devils junior Karley Heimes stepped up. Embracing her role as an on-court leader, Heimes scored a game-high 16 points and added 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to a 49-39 win.
"Karley’s had the most experience of any of these girls," Wieseler said Wednesday. "One of our biggest challenges today was the rebounding edge. She’s been a big player for us."
It was mostly close throughout against CWC but a big 17-10 second-quarter run turned the momentum for Wynot, which relies on those big runs with its style of play.
LATE WEDNESDAY
PONCA 59, GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 45: The Indians used a 22-6 second-quarter advantage to run away from No. 6 GACC in a 59-45 win in the nightcap.
Eight Ponca players found the scoring column, led by Samantha Ehlers and Gracen Evans with 14 and 12 respectively.
The Bluejays were playing without leading scorer and senior Brenna Rief. Rief, a 1,000-point scorer, tore her ACL on Feb. 9 against Pender, but Ponca still managed to win its way to Lincoln. An emotional pregame moment took place when the Ponca players each gave the GACC senior a yellow rose.
“She’s a huge difference-maker and she really holds the team together,” Bluejays coach Jerry Stracke said of his injured star. “But Ponca’s a great defensive team and we had a hard time executing. It was the first time for these girls to experience being at state, so I’m happy we got down here.”
Indians' coach Bob Hayes was happy with his team’s performance, especially its decision-making.
“We’ve been talking about making better decisions. We kind of got in a rut for a while, but I thought we really pushed the ball tonight, and when we get balance (scoring) like we did, we play well.”
Ponca, which dropped a 63-53 decision to BRLD on Jan. 16, will be looking for a role reversal Thursday night.
“They’re (BRLD) a well-coached team,” Hayes said. They have size and quickness. We’ll have our hands full.”