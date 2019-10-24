SOUTH SIOUX CITY — South Sioux City High School freshman Mesuidi Ejerso will compete at the NSAA Class A cross country meet on Friday in Kearney, and coach Sean Fitzsimmons is surprised at the growth Ejerso has shown, even as a freshman.
There are some days where Fitzsimmons has to remind himself that Ejerso is only a freshman.
“Anytime a freshman comes in and handles himself the way that he has handled himself, it’s very impressive,” Fitzsimmons said. “That doesn’t happen overnight, that’s something they walk in the door with.”
At the state qualifying meet last week, Ejerso finished seventh to qualify with a time of 17 minutes, 23 seconds.
In his final four meets of the season, Ejerso has cracked the top 10 in all four.
“It’s been a lot of fun to watch,” Fitzsimmons said. “It’s been a very nice surprise for us. He’s a really quiet kid … he’s not super outgoing, but the one place where he really acts mature is the way he runs. He acts like he’s an upperclassman already. He mixes in well with the group.”
Ejerso runs smartly, according to Fitzsimmons. They don’t talk strategy.
Fitzsimmons might give the freshman a pointer or two about the course, but the Cardinals coach tries to stay out of Ejerso’s way and lets him go.
“He runs really steady,” Fitzsimmons said. “He really likes to pick people off in that last mile, but the problem is that he is so far out in front of the race, it’s harder to pick people off. He hasn’t been able to do that as much at the end of the race, but that’s because he’s at the front.”
South Dakota meet is this weekend, too
There will be a few Siouxland runners on the South Dakota side who will be competing Saturday at the state meet in Huron.
On the girls’ side, there are four who qualified from the Region 3 meet last Thursday.
Elk-Point Jefferson freshman Heather Stark led that pack at the regional meet in Beresford with a seventh-place time of 21:24.
The other three are EP-J’s Ashley Stark, Dakota Valley seventh-grader Ella Schmiedt and Vermillion eighth-grader Taeli Barta.
The Tanagers will send their team to state this weekend, as they put all four of their scorers in the top-8.
Junior Riley Ruhaak led the Tanagers with a winning time of 17:31, and senior Brady Martinez was second in 17:56.
Jakob Dobney and Jack Freeburg were also part of the Tangers’ top four.
EP-J will send senior Casey Kneip and Panthers senior Joe Graves made the cut for the state meet.