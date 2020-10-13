NEBRASKA STATE GIRLS GOLF: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge finishes 12th at Class C tournament

COLUMBUS, Neb. — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School girls golf team finished in 12th place Tuesday at the Class C tournament at Elks Country Club.

The Bears had a collective team score of 830 in the two-day tournament. They shot 415 on each day.

Sarah Karnes led L-C-C with an 18-hole score of 97 on Tuesday, one stroke better than her score on Monday. Karnes carded three pars during Tuesday's round. She had a 193, good for a tie for 24th.

Jadyn Kinkaid improver her score by five strokes on Tuesday. Kinkaid shot 98 on Tuesday, and she too had three pars in her round. Kinkaid's score of 201 gave her a tie for 32nd place.

Broken Bow won the team title with 732. Boone Central's Abbigail Brodersen was the state medalist with a 155.

Hartington Cedar Catholic senior Delayne Sudbeck ended up the tournament with a 36-hole score of 197, good for a tie at 29th place. Sudbeck scored par on hole Nos. 16 and 17 on Tuesday.

In the Class B tournament, Wayne senior Natalie Bentjen finished 65th with a 36-hole score of 252. She shot 118 during the final round on Tuesday.

