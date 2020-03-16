Nebraska suspends all high school activity practices until March 30 because of COVID-19

Ponca athletic director Bob Hayes heard rumblings of a possible suspension of the Nebraska High School athletic spring season when he was at the NSAA boys' state basketball tournament this past weekend when the Indians faced Yutan.
Nothing concrete was discussed but when Monday's official announcement of the NSAA spring season made the rounds, Hayes was basically expecting it.
On Monday, the NSAA announced that all activity practices are suspended until March 30, and all NSAA activity competitions are suspended until April 2. The suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm glad they are going to take a little at a time instead of a big chunk and being done with the rest of the year," Hayes said. "Just from listening to some of the NSAA guys at the state tournament, some of the things they were talking about was that it would be two to three week chunks. As you listen to the news and everything, I don't think anyone knows for sure what is going to happen here.
"It's pretty easy to call it off for two to three weeks and revisit it instead of call it off. Then maybe it is not as bad and you can get it going again. I think this is a smart approach."
While missing a chunk of the spring season is tough, South Sioux City High School athletic director Odell Santos said this is all about keeping the student-athletes safe.
"When you walk in a school with 1,100 kids, it puts it in perspective how fortunate we are to work with them and to make sure they are safe," Santos said. "It's happened so fast, you are just trying to plan accordingly. The coaches also understand the safety of the kids is the number one priority. We are fortunate to have the coaches we do because they understand this is bigger than us."
Track and field practice already began on March 2 in Nebraska. South Sioux's first meet was scheduled for this Thursday until the mandate by the NSAA.
The NSAA may have made the ruling on Monday but South Sioux girls' track and field coach Joe Krajicek was expecting something to happen.
"It's been in the back of my mind for a couple of weeks from just following this and it was a matter of time before it got here," Krajicek said. "When we first started practice, I had my doubts we would have the first indoor meet but not more than that. It's something that unfortunately we were expecting.
"Like I told the girls, athletics teaches us a lot about life. It pulls the rug out from under you and you have to deal with it. ... We just have to stay optimistic and control what you can control - our attitude and focus. There are things that are more important than track."
Krajicek gave his athletes advice for their own personal workouts to keep in shape for when the spring season presumably resumes.
Granted, the suspension could get extended as it gets closer to March 30, the first day practices could resume, if the COVID-19 is still an issue. Hayes said he doesn't honestly know if there will be an NSAA spring season or not.
Hayes, who has been an AD at Ponca for 30 years, does hope there is a way to have a state track and field meet along with other spring state championships, though.
"Anything they could do for the seniors, to salvage anything, it would be a big plus for the seniors," Hayes said. "That's what they have worked for. To salvage any part is huge. It might be the case it's just district and state but at least the kids would have a chance to compete at something they love."
Krajicek said his seniors would jump at the chance to have a state track and field meet even with a shortened season.
"I look at my seniors and if I told them they would get one day to compete, they will do it with a smile on their face to wear the uniform one more time," Krajicek said. "We will take anything we can get. A couple of weeks, anything. Those kids have worked hard in the offseason and their performances won't be as good but I don't think it's about that. They want to go out there because they love what they do."
But it will all come down to whether it is safe to compete.
"That's the number one thing that everyone has to look out for," Hayes said. "We would like to get them out there and competing, sure, but we have to keep everyone safe. We don't want anyone to contract a virus and get really sick. Safety has to be the number one thing."