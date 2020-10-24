New pods out for Iowa playoffs, South Dakota and Nebraska fields set

The second Iowa high school football playoff pods were released on Saturday and Nebraska and South Dakota finalized their playoff fields.

With teams concluded the first playoff pod, which consisted of two rounds, the IHSAA released the second playoff pods that include third-round assignments on Friday night, which lead to the quarterfinal matchups.

The winners of the games this Friday in the four-team pods will play each other in the quarterfinals.

In Class 3A, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Spencer, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Webster City were placed in Pod A. Spencer (6-2) will host Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-2) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) travels to Webster City, which is undefeated at 8-0.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, West Lyon, Spirit Lake and Estherville-Lincoln Central make up Pod A in Class 2A. Estherville-Lincoln Central will travel to undefeated Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0), which needed a fourth-quarter comeback against Unity Christian in the last game. West Lyon (7-1), which got a last-second field goal to beat Sioux Center, will be on the road at Spirit Lake (5-2).