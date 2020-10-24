New pods out for Iowa playoffs, South Dakota and Nebraska fields set

The second Iowa high school football playoff pods were released on Saturday and Nebraska and South Dakota finalized their playoff fields.
With teams concluded the first playoff pod, which consisted of two rounds, the IHSAA released the second playoff pods that include third-round assignments on Friday night, which lead to the quarterfinal matchups.
The winners of the games this Friday in the four-team pods will play each other in the quarterfinals.
In Class 3A, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Spencer, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Webster City were placed in Pod A. Spencer (6-2) will host Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-2) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) travels to Webster City, which is undefeated at 8-0.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, West Lyon, Spirit Lake and Estherville-Lincoln Central make up Pod A in Class 2A. Estherville-Lincoln Central will travel to undefeated Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0), which needed a fourth-quarter comeback against Unity Christian in the last game. West Lyon (7-1), which got a last-second field goal to beat Sioux Center, will be on the road at Spirit Lake (5-2).
OABCIG, which won the Class 2A state title last season, is in Pod A in Class 1A with Western Christian, West Sioux and Emmetsburg. OABCIG hosts Western Christian and Emmetsburg travels to West Sioux in a game that is a district rematch, which Emmetsburg won in overtime 36-35.
In Class A, South O'Brien is in Pod A with Council Bluffs St. Albert, Riverside and Logan-Magnolia. South O'Brien travels to Council Bluffs St. Albert and Riverside travels to Logan-Magnolia. In Pod B, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn is in a pod with Nodaway Valley, West Hancock and Grundy Center. H-M-S travels to Britt to take on West Hancock, the defending Class A champion, and Nodaway Valley travels to Grundy Center.
After pulling off an upset over Coon Rapids-Bayard, Harris-Lake Park is in Pod A with Newell-Fonda, Remsen St. Mary's and Audubon. Remsen St. Mary's hosts Harris-Lake Park and Newell-Fonda travels to Audubon.
In South Dakota, Dakota Valley earned the No. 4 seed in the Class 11A playoffs with a 6-3 record. The Panthers host Madison (5-4), the No. 5 seed, in the first round on Thursday. It's a rematch of the season-opener, which Madison won 22-16.
Elk Point-Jefferson won its first-round game over Mount Vernon/Plankinton 27-12 last week and the fifth-seeded Huskies travel to fourth-seeded Sioux Valley on Thursday. Sioux Valley beat Elk Point-Jefferson 44-26 in the fourth week of the season.
The 11-man brackets were released in Nebraska on Saturday.
In Class C-2, Hartington Cedar Catholic earned the No. 11 seed with a 7-2 record and is on the road at No. 6-seed Bridgeport (6-1) on Friday.
Wayne, which is 6-3, is the No. 9 seed in the Class C-1 playoffs and travels to No. 8-seeded Adams Central (7-2) on Friday.
In the reseeded Class D-1 playoffs, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, which was the No. 11 seed in the east, were given the No. 16 seed overall and the Bears, which are 6-3, travel to top-seeded Tri-County (8-0) on Friday.
In Class D-2, Allen went from being the No. 4 seed in the east to the No. 7 seed overall. The Eagles, who are 7-0, get a second-straight playoff game as they host Kenesaw (7-1), the No. 10 seed.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!