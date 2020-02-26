Newell-Fonda advances to Class 1A state tournament with convincing win

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- As soon as the final buzzer sounded, Ella Larsen couldn't hold back the emotion.
For that matter, nobody else among the Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball players could neither.
The Mustangs (24-0) defeated Woodbury Central 83-50 in the Class 1A-Region 8 championship game at Cherokee High School, and once again, the Mustangs will be playing in Des Moines next week.
Larsen jumped up into her the arms of her father, assistant coach Kevin Larson, after the game after the two had been talking about accomplishing this goal all winter.
"It feels so amazing," Ella Larsen said. "In a game like this, you really don't think ... that this is new to us, but every time you win, you can't explain how great it is."
Larsen was among the five starters who scored in double figures for the Mustangs. Maggie Walker led the Mustangs with 21 points thanks to three 3-pointers on the night. Macy Sievers scored 15, Larsen scored 14 points, Megan Morenz had 13 and Bailey Sievers 11.
Even though the score was a lopsided one, the Wildcats (19-5) kept things close in the first quarter. The score at the end of the first quarter was 13-11 in favor of the Mustangs.
Both teams felt each other out in the first couple of minutes, and the Wildcats didn’t score their first basket until the 6 minute, 5 second mark on a layup from senior Maddie Paulsen.
The two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter, and the biggest lead that either team had in the first 8 minutes was five, which belonged to the Mustangs. That came after Larsen stole the ball in the backcourt, and found Morenz running toward the basket, and Morenz connected on the transition opportunity.
Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers wasn’t shocked that the score was tight at the end of the first quarter but also knew that his team could play much better.
“We played Woodbury earlier in the year and they had a great game plan,” Jungers said. “Those kids worked so hard. We felt like they would be able to hang with us, and they definitely did. I truly believe that any team can beat you on any given night. So, you have to make sure you do your absolute best to make sure the girls are at the physical and mental best. That’s how we handle every game.”
On the other bench, Woodbury Central coach Matt Jenness liked how his team played in the opening quarter.
“We slowed it down, and we were able to slow them down a little bit,” Jenness said. “When they kept coming, we just got a little tired. We turned it over, and they kept going from there.”
The second quarter was where the Mustangs ramped up the intensity, especially in their full-court press.
Jungers wanted to see how the first quarter played out in terms of making any adjustments. He saw what the Wildcats did with their pressbreaker. Then, Jungers mixed up his press by sending one to two players in the backcourt.
The Mustangs scored eight points in the second quarter off of WIldcats turnovers, and by the time the clock ran out at halftime, the Mustangs had extended their lead to 40-25.
You have free articles remaining.
“We just mix up our looks depending on what the other team is running,” Jungers said. “We saw some opportunities to mix up some defenses. That’s what we did. Our kids do a great job of playing hard and getting after it.”
Newell-Fonda’s intensity didn’t stop in the second half.
On Woodbury Central’s first possession in the third quarter, Macy Sievers sprinted toward the Wildcats backcourt and stole the ball, which gave her an easy lane to the basket. That started a small 6-0 run for the Mustangs, which also included a Larsen layup on a second-chance opportunity as well as a bucket off transition.
The Wildcats answered with four points -- all by Paulsen -- but the Mustangs ended Woodbury Central’s chance at a long run with a 3-pointer by Bailey Sievers.
The next scoring play for the Mustangs came off a sideline inbound play. Coming out of a deadball play, Larsen had herself situated in front of the Wildcats’ student section.
Macy Sievers was on the opposite side block with many Wildcats placed between her and Larsen.
Larsen threw the ball to only where Sievers could catch it, and Sievers took one dribble to the middle of the paint, shot it, and Sievers made the basket as she was fouled.
Larsen said that the Mustangs run that play often.
“That’s really our signature play,” Larsen said. “If the defense is sleeping on her, we take advantage of it. I just lob it up to her, she gets the layup, and normally, it’s an and-one, and she got it.”
The Mustangs outscored the Wildcats 22-13 in the fourth quarter, and the Mustangs pulled their starters two-thirds through the quarter.
The Wildcats’ starters stayed in the game until the 2:26 mark, and Paulsen’s last point of her career came on a conventional 3-point play. Paulsen led the Wildcats with 27 points.
Paulsen ended her senior year with 500 points on the year. She’s one of 11 players across the entire state to score 500-plus points this season.
“What not only a year, but what a career,” Jenness said. “She did everything for us. We did a really good job of finding her. She wasn’t going to go down without a fight.”
Jenness’ big game plan for the Mustangs was trying to decide what to take away for the Mustangs. He chose the interior.
The Wildcats were willing to let N-F shoot from the outside, and the Mustangs made 12 3s on the night.
Morenz had three 3s and Bailey Sievers had two to close out the individual multiple 3-point makes for N-F.
“Believe it or not, we were trying to keep them away from the hoop,” Jenness said. “They shoot the 3 really well, but we had to pick something. Then we had to start extending and get to the hoop.”