Newell-Fonda advances to Class 1A state tournament with convincing win

The two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter, and the biggest lead that either team had in the first 8 minutes was five, which belonged to the Mustangs. That came after Larsen stole the ball in the backcourt, and found Morenz running toward the basket, and Morenz connected on the transition opportunity.

Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers wasn’t shocked that the score was tight at the end of the first quarter but also knew that his team could play much better.

“We played Woodbury earlier in the year and they had a great game plan,” Jungers said. “Those kids worked so hard. We felt like they would be able to hang with us, and they definitely did. I truly believe that any team can beat you on any given night. So, you have to make sure you do your absolute best to make sure the girls are at the physical and mental best. That’s how we handle every game.”

On the other bench, Woodbury Central coach Matt Jenness liked how his team played in the opening quarter.

“We slowed it down, and we were able to slow them down a little bit,” Jenness said. “When they kept coming, we just got a little tired. We turned it over, and they kept going from there.”

The second quarter was where the Mustangs ramped up the intensity, especially in their full-court press.