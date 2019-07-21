The Newell-Fonda softball team didn't flinch when the Mustangs trailed Ridge View 4-1 late in the Class 1A region final.
If Ridge View held on, it would've been a massive upset over the No. 4 Mustangs. Then in a blink of an eye, Newell-Fonda was up 6-4 on Ridge View and earned a second straight trip to the 1A state tournament.
The ability to stay cool and calm under pressure shows how far this Newell-Fonda softball team has come after a year.
The Mustangs lost to Collins-Maxwell in the first round of the 1A state tournament last season. Collins-Maxwell went on to win the 1A title.
Since then, Newell-Fonda went on to win a 1A state girls basketball title. Twelve players from that title team are on the Mustangs' softball roster. Plus seven players return from last year's state tournament team.
So Newell-Fonda (37-5) is battle-tested going into the state tournament when the Mustangs face Lynnville-Sully (26-8) at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
"These girls really want it. They have a lot of drive and trust in each other. You saw it in the region final down 4-1. You never saw frustration or tense body language," Newell-Fonda coach Courtney Darrow said. "Having 12 girls on that state basketball roster, they have been in the crucial high-pressure situations and that has been great. That's why they are so calm and relaxed.
"They take every game like a normal game. They don't think one game is bigger than the other. They play their hearts out and give it their all every single time."
Lynnville-Sully is no stranger to the state tournament, either. The Hawks are making their sixth state tournament appearance in the last 10 years.
Still, the Hawks are a bit young with only two seniors - Carson Fisk and Shiloh Cunningham - in key roles and only two juniors in key spots.
Mallory Loftus leads the Hawks with a .391 average. Fisk has a .386 average with 39 runs scored. Denali Conover has a team-high 30 RBIs. The Hawks have stolen 157 bases this season.
"If you are one of the eight teams left, you are great. They are another great team and they have speed and it's a very similar team to us with us using bunts and their speed," Darrow said. We will take this game as it comes and play our game and hopefully be 1-0 at the end of the day. We are going to do what we have all season. It's got us there and we will keep with that."
Conover it the Hawks No. 1 pitcher, throwing 177 1/3 of the team's 208 2/3 innings. She has a 2.37 ERA with 93 strikeouts.
The Mustangs have not only scored the most runs out of any team in the 1A state tournament, but they've also scored the most in the state with 417. Newell-Fonda is batting .407 as a team and has 226 stolen bases.
Six players - seniors Olivia Larsen and Emma Stewart, junior Megan Morenz and sophomores Bailey Sievers, Ella Larsen and Maggie Walker - are all batting over .400. Ella Larsen (.413) leads the team with 59 RBIs, Walker (.478) has 54 RBIs and Morenz (.417) has 45 RBIs. Olivia Larsen (.420) has a team-high 65 runs scored and has stolen 56 bases. Sievers is batting a team-high .492. Stewart (.416) has 51 runs scored.
Everyone with 40 or more at-bats is batting at least .326 for the Mustangs.
"The girls have been really great this whole year up and down the lineup and there are girls off the bench that I believe in," Darrow said. "They don't try and do too much. They go up to the box with a good mental state. They know what situations they are in and can produce. We've just done a great job putting runs across."
Ella Larsen is Newell-Fonda's No. 1 pitcher and has 106 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings to go along with a 1.95 ERA. Sievers has a throwing 78 1/3 innings and has a 3.40 ERA.
If Newell-Fonda wins its first-round game, the Mustangs play the winner of Collins-Maxwell and Gehlen Catholic. Collins-Maxwell is ranked No. 1. Lisbon, the No. 2 seed, and Clarksville, the No. 3 seed, are on the other side of the bracket.
"The girls have put in the time and they want it bad. You've seen it in basketball and it's the same in softball. They play team softball and no one is bigger than the team," Darrow said. "They want Newell-Fonda to be on the winning side and they will do anything to make that happen.
"The state tournament is the time for us to step up and prove to the rest of the state that we are going to go out and play some softball and go 3-0."