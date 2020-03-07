You are the owner of this article.
Newell-Fonda comes back to win Class 1A state title game
CLASS 1A STATE TITLE

Newell-Fonda comes back to win Class 1A state title game

Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan state basketball

Newell-Fonda's Bailey Sievers right, and Garrigan's Kaylyn Meyers struggle for a loose ball during Newell-Fonda vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball championships played Saturday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Megan Morenz hit a shot she'll never forget. 

Morenz hit the game-winning basket with 2 seconds left as Newell-Fonda beat Bishop Garrigan 65-63 in the Class 1A championship game. 

Newell-Fonda erased a 10-point deficit with less than 6 minutes left after Bears freshman Audi Crooks scored 34 points. 

Crooks set a freshman record at the state tournament. 

She had 23 points in the first half, but the Mustangs never wavered. 

Macy Sievers hit four free throws to chip away and Ella Larsen hit a pair, too. 

Sievers hit a fastbreak layup with 1:58 left to give the Mustangs their first lead of the second half. 

Sievers scored 25 points to lead the Mustangs. Morenz had 14 points and Larsen scored 12. 

The Mustangs' winning streak is now up to 54, the longest in the state and won their second straight title. 

