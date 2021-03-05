Newell-Fonda defeats Montezuma in Class 1A semifinals, setting up rematch with Bishop Garrigan

“Montezuma has so many good shooters, and we were able to neutralize that,” Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers said. “I felt like we were able to get to their legs a little bit, and some of the shots that normally fall for them didn’t fall. We were able to secure rebounds and get the ball up and down the floor. A very good team, but I was very pleased with our defensive intensity and how we made things challenging for them.”

One consistent part of Newell-Fonda’s success this season has been their suffocating press defense. On Friday, the Mustangs D kept the Bravettes off-balance all afternoon.

Montezuma shot 45.7 percent as a team this season, the sixth-best mark in the state, regardless of class. But against the Mustangs, the Bravettes converted only nine of their 38 attempted field goals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You can’t get set up,” Montezuma coach Janel Burgess said. “You don’t have time to even take a breath, in the sense that they are still there.”

With the loss, Montezuma ends its season with a 23-2 overall record.

The win puts Newell-Fonda in the Class 1A state championship game for the fourth consecutive year.