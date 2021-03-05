Newell-Fonda defeats Montezuma in Class 1A semifinals, setting up rematch with Bishop Garrigan

DES MOINES — On Friday, the seemingly inevitable became reality.
The Newell-Fonda girls basketball team advanced to yet another state championship game on Friday afternoon with a dominant 73-34 win over Montezuma in the Class 1A state semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena.
The win sets up the game of the year, as the Mustangs will face No. 1 ranked Bishop Garrigan for the state championship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday..
The Mustangs took control of Friday’s game early, and never looked back. Less than six minutes into the game, back-to-back threes from Mustang seniors Bailey Sievers and Maggie Walker gave Newell-Fonda a 22-8 lead over Montezuma.
By the end of the first quarter, that lead had grown to 28-10, and at halftime, the Mustangs held a 42-20 advantage.
In the third quarter, Newell-Fonda outscored Montezuma, 17-3, and then capped it off with 14 more in the fourth to secure the 39-point win, in which the Mustangs dominated the Bravettes in nearly every aspect of the game.
Newell-Fonda forced 25 turnovers, while giving up just eight of its own. On offense, the Mustangs shot 46 percent from the field, while the defense held Montezuma to a mark of just 23 percent.
The Mustangs had 17 steals in the game, compared to just three for Montezuma. In the assists column, Newell-Fonda out-earned the Bravettes, 20-6.
“Montezuma has so many good shooters, and we were able to neutralize that,” Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers said. “I felt like we were able to get to their legs a little bit, and some of the shots that normally fall for them didn’t fall. We were able to secure rebounds and get the ball up and down the floor. A very good team, but I was very pleased with our defensive intensity and how we made things challenging for them.”
One consistent part of Newell-Fonda’s success this season has been their suffocating press defense. On Friday, the Mustangs D kept the Bravettes off-balance all afternoon.
Montezuma shot 45.7 percent as a team this season, the sixth-best mark in the state, regardless of class. But against the Mustangs, the Bravettes converted only nine of their 38 attempted field goals.
“You can’t get set up,” Montezuma coach Janel Burgess said. “You don’t have time to even take a breath, in the sense that they are still there.”
With the loss, Montezuma ends its season with a 23-2 overall record.
The win puts Newell-Fonda in the Class 1A state championship game for the fourth consecutive year.
“It’s incredible,” Sievers said. “This is my fourth appearance and the feeling is still the same. It’s crazy. We’ve worked so hard to get here. It’s awesome.”
Sievers finished the game with a team-high 15 points for the Mustangs, while shooting six-of-nine from the field. Fellow seniors Maggie Walker, Ella Larsen, and Paige Roberts will all make their fourth championship appearance on Saturday.
It might be an annual thing now, but it never gets old.
“It definitely does feel special every time the final buzzer goes off in that last game,” Walker said. “Just knowing that we’re going back to the championship game, it’s completely awesome.”
Saturday night’s game between the Mustangs and Golden Bears is a rematch of last season’s state title game, which Newell-Fonda won, 65-63, with the winning points coming on a Megan Morenz layup at the buzzer.
Bishop Garrigan got a bit of revenge back on Dec. 10 when they beat Newell-Fonda, 66-45, in the Mustangs’ only loss of the season.
“You always want to have games that push you and get you better,” Jungers said. “At the end of the day, your record doesn’t really mean anything. It’s the growth along the journey that means something, and that game provided a lot of growth for both teams to figure out what the next matchup could be like.”
With Bishop Garrigan looking to avenge last year’s championship loss in a game that will feature the state’s two highest-scoring offenses, Jungers is eager for Saturday night to arrive.