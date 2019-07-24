FORT DODGE, Iowa – Newell-Fonda didn’t get the win, but it showed the fight and heart the team possesses.
The fourth-seeded Mustangs went into the seventh inning of its Class 1A state semifinal against defending champion and top-seeded Collins-Maxwell trailing 9-0, but the team decided to go down swinging.
An inning after Olivia Larsen broke up Mikayla Houge’s no-hit bid, it was Ella Larsen that smacked a leadoff home run to right field. It was one of two hits in the seventh inning as the Mustangs fell to the Spartans 9-1 at Rogers Sports Complex on Wednesday.
“I told them in the sixth inning that I wanted to break up her no-hitter and Olivia got a bunt down and broke it up,” Newell-Fonda coach Courtney Darrow said. “In the last inning I told them ‘you can either feel sorry for yourself or go out there and fight.’”
Ella Larsen’s homer was the first ball that left the infield dirt for the Mustangs as Houge was dominant with 13 strikeouts. In fact, the home run was the first run Houge had allowed in Collins-Maxwell’s past five state tournament games. The Spartans were perfect in three games last year and shut out Le Mars Gehlen on Monday.
“I saw the first pitch outside and the next one I just knew that was mine and I hit it,” said Ella Larsen of the homer. “I was just really, really happy because we scored and that got everyone pumped up.”
Olivia Larsen broke up Houge’s no-hitter by putting down a perfect bunt with two outs in the sixth inning.
“I wanted to come out and throw the best game I have this year and it started out pretty good, but left one mistake pitch and that happens,” Houge said. “I love the atmosphere of Fort Dodge. These are the moments I have been dreaming about since I was little being on the big stage.
“I didn’t know about the (scoreless) streak until people said it, but I made a mistake pitch and those will happen. Can’t be perfect.”
Collins-Maxwell (27-1) beat the Mustangs 5-0 in the state quarterfinals a year ago and scored a run in both the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead on Wednesday. Houge would then lead off the third with a solo blast to left center and Reagan Franzen singled and scored on Brailyn Tankersley’s single to stretch the lead to 4-0.
The Spartans added two more runs in the fourth and three in the sixth as they collected 11 hits off of Ella Larsen and Bailey Sievers with Larsen working the first three innings. Alexis Houge, who entered state hitting .589, went 3-for-3 on the day with a walk and a pair of runs scored.
“They just had some very timely hits when they were needed, and they had a couple of balls that fell and we weren’t able to make that play,” Darrow said. “Tip the hat to them for putting the ball in play and making us make plays. We were unable to do that.”
Newell-Fonda (38-6) saw its 18-game winning streak come to an end with the loss and will face Lisbon, who lost the other 1A semifinal to Clarksville, in the third-place game at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“Right away they were talking about going and getting third place and being able to end the season on 1-0,” Darrow said. “That is what they want to do.”
N-F's Kies to be inducted in Hall of Fame
FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Former Newell-Fonda standout Susan Kies will be one of four former prep softball players to be inducted into the Iowa Girls’ High School Softball Hall of Fame on Friday.
Kies, who will join the current collection of 133 hall of fame members during a ceremony prior to the Class 4A championship game at 5:45 p.m., was a three-time Class 1A all-state selection for Newell-Fonda, playing from 2006-2010. She was named the Class 1A Player of the Year in 2009 and 2010.
She helped the Mustangs to four state tournaments with a championship in 2008 and runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2010. As a junior, Kies batted .497 and stuck out just twice in 160 plate appearances. As a senior, she hit .492 and had 57 RBI.
Kies would go on to play softball and basketball at Buena Vista University.
Winterset’s Kelsey Rethmeier, Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Alex Jacobson and Burlington’s Miranda Kramer will also be inducted into the hall of fame.