Newell-Fonda keeps winning streak intact with 88-47 win over Kingsley-Pierson

“I just feel blessed,” Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers said. “Any time you win a game at this time of year, it’s always special. I felt like we beat a very good team. Our kids just played lights out. We were shooting the ball well, and we were disrupting their offense and getting some turnovers. I just really felt like we beat a good team today because we played very well.”

Four players led the way on offense for the Mustangs. Senior Ella Larsen finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, while junior Macy Sievers was close behind with 15. Bailey Sievers scored 13 times on 6-of-8 from the floor, while Mary Walker also put up 13, with three 3-pointers to her credit.

The Mustangs finished the night with a 57.4 shooting percentage, with Kinglsey-Pierson shooting 16-of-49 from the floor. Newell-Fonda also forced 26 turnovers, while giving up just 16.

“When you shoot the ball that well, that just doesn’t happen every night,” Jungers said. “You just take it, and accept a good shooting night. It really just does not happen every night.”

Over on the other side of the court, senior Delaney Iseminger had a team-high 17 points for the Panthers, while Allison Reinking and McKenzie Goodwin each had seven rebounds. Senior Brooklyn Beery scored 11 points while Goodwin had 10.