Newell-Fonda keeps winning streak intact with 88-47 win over Kingsley-Pierson

Few things are certain in life, but Newell-Fonda girls basketball having success in the postseason seems to be one.
On Wednesday, the Newell-Fonda girls walloped Kingsley-Pierson in the Class 1A state quarterfinals, 88-47, as the Mustangs put themselves just two wins away from a third consecutive state title.
The Mustangs dominated the Panthers from the opening tip. By the time five minutes had elapsed in the first quarter, Newell-Fonda had an 18-8 lead. After a two-point bucket from Panthers junior McKenzie Goodwin made the score 18-10, the Mustangs punched back with 10 unanswered points to take a 28-10 lead. At the end of the first, the Newell-Fonda had a 31-15 advantage.
In the second, the Mustangs added 29 more points to the scoreboard to take a 60-24 halftime lead. In the first half, Newell-Fonda shot 60 percent from the floor, while Kingsely-Pierson came in at 42 percent. In the third, the Mustangs outscored the Panthers, 20-10, to go into the final frame with a 46-point lead.
The Mustangs let their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter and were outscored by K-P, 13-8. But it wasn’t nearly enough to make the game competitive, as Newell-Fonda took the Panthers down by 41 points.
The win gave Newell-Fonda 20 consecutive victories, as the Mustangs improved to 24-1 on the season.
“I just feel blessed,” Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers said. “Any time you win a game at this time of year, it’s always special. I felt like we beat a very good team. Our kids just played lights out. We were shooting the ball well, and we were disrupting their offense and getting some turnovers. I just really felt like we beat a good team today because we played very well.”
Four players led the way on offense for the Mustangs. Senior Ella Larsen finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, while junior Macy Sievers was close behind with 15. Bailey Sievers scored 13 times on 6-of-8 from the floor, while Mary Walker also put up 13, with three 3-pointers to her credit.
The Mustangs finished the night with a 57.4 shooting percentage, with Kinglsey-Pierson shooting 16-of-49 from the floor. Newell-Fonda also forced 26 turnovers, while giving up just 16.
“When you shoot the ball that well, that just doesn’t happen every night,” Jungers said. “You just take it, and accept a good shooting night. It really just does not happen every night.”
Over on the other side of the court, senior Delaney Iseminger had a team-high 17 points for the Panthers, while Allison Reinking and McKenzie Goodwin each had seven rebounds. Senior Brooklyn Beery scored 11 points while Goodwin had 10.
“Still proud of the girls,” Kingsley-Pierson head coach Nicole Goodwin said. “There is only a few teams that get to finish their season at Wells Fargo Arena. You wouldn’t want it any other way. The outcome wasn’t the way we wanted, but just proud of them.”
With the loss, Kingsley-Pierson ends the season with a 23-2 overall record.
The team will lose seven seniors to graduation, including three of the team’s top five scorers in Beery, Iseminger, and Abbi Bailey. The team finished with the third most points in Class 1A this season.
“I told them after the game, just like I told them at the beginning of the season, I choose them every single day and every single game,” Goodwin said. “I’m just proud to be their coach.”
Newell-Fonda, who leads the state in scoring regardless of class, will play on Friday against either No. 3 seed St. Ansgar or No. 6 seeded Montezuma in the Class 1A state semifinals.
While the Mustangs have won each of the past two state titles and participated in seven of the past eight state tournaments, this time of year never gets old for the coach.
“It feels as special as ever because each time is so different,” Jungers said. “This group of kids has worked so hard, and I’m really happy for them. There is going to be four teams left in (Class) 1A after tonight, and we’re one of them. When that happens, you are having things go your way.”
