Newell-Fonda misses too many opportunities in state softball loss

This state tournament comes a year after the Mustangs made it to the 1A semifinals and they returned most of their team.

Newell-Fonda only loses one senior from this year’s team, Megan Morenz.

“I told them the future is bright. We’ve done a lot of great things,” Darrow said. “We went from not knowing if we were going to have a season to having a season and being one of the top eight teams in state and we have a lot to be proud of.

“The girls always want to be that elite program that teams always look at that are hard to beat. They put themselves in that situation again tonight and unfortunately we were on the short end.”

Lisbon’s Taylor Techau got the first hit of the game in second inning. Courtesy runner Gabi Moehlman sacrificed to second. She stole third and with one out, Kali Nelson lifted a fly ball to deep centerfield that was caught but still scored Moehlman for a 1-0 Lions’ lead.

Jungers held Lisbon to only six hits in the game and held the Mustangs within one until the seventh inning.

“All season she’s been a rock. She settled in right away,” Darrow said. “They just got a couple of timely hits that proved to be a gamechanger.”