FORT DODGE, Iowa – State tournament experience came in handy for Newell-Fonda on Monday.
The fourth-seeded Mustangs, back at state for the second straight season, used their own big inning while withstanding one from fifth-seeded Lynnville-Sully to earn the 7-5 Class 1A state softball tournament first-round win at Rogers Sports Complex.
“We came out strong and it is 5-0, and then you always have that one inning where it is kind of iffy and they happened to score four runs in that inning,” Mustang senior Olivia Larsen said. “We did what we needed to do, we didn’t fold and we kept pushing.”
Newell-Fonda made plenty other little plays that made a difference to send it to the state semifinals on Wednesday, setting up a rematch with top-seeded Collins-Maxwell at 11 a.m.
“We just stay so calm in any situation,” Mustangs coach Courtney Darrow said. “We are out for a lot of revenge. They know what they bring … and our goal is to again put the ball in play, make the defense make plays and use our speed on the base paths.”
The Mustangs (38-5) struck first in the bottom of the first inning as Emma Stewart hit a one-out single and stole second. Megan Morenz would drive her in with a double to right center to make it 1-0.
Newell-Fonda took command of the game in the third inning, scoring four runs on three hits and two Hawks errors. Larsen led off the inning with a double and stole second before scoring on a sacrifice bunt from Stewart. Ella Larsen followed with a double and Morenz walked. After a strikeout, two Hawks errors and a single plated the final three runs.
Ella Larsen -- who went seven innings, struck out seven and walked three -- allowed just two hits the first three innings before the Hawks got going in the fourth. Caitlin Alberts singled and Denali Conover put two on with one out. A popout to second base was the second out, but a walk loaded the bases before an incorrect number on the lineup card for Lynnville-Sully led to a delay.
“(Lynnville-Sully) had a roster number wrong so if she got on base we wanted to use that to see what we could get,” Darrow said. “(Their coach) was confined to the dugout because they already had a warning … but they took it back and let her back on the field.”
-
The Hawks (26-9) would make the Mustangs pay as Carson Fisk hit a two-RBI single and Mallory Loftus plated two more runs with a base hit to trim the lead to 5-4.
Newell-Fonda, which got at least one hit from all nine batters to go to the plate, got the cushion it needed in the fifth inning. Bailey Sievers and Maggie Walker both singled and Kylie Robinson brought them in with a single to center.
Lynnville-Sully scored one run in the seventh and looked to have two on with two outs, but Ella Larsen made a head’s up play on a grounder that the first baseman mishandled. Larsen grabbed the ball and shoveled it to second baseman Macy Sievers, who was covering the bag, to end the game.
“I just saw the ball there and knew I had to get it to first base,” Ella Larsen said. “I saw Macy go over and I just thought dive and throw it to her. She made the play.”
The Hawks nearly struck in the top of the first inning as Fisk reached on an error, stole second and advanced to third with no outs. Morenz fielded a grounder at her shortstop position and instead of throwing to first, caught Fisk too far off the bag and tagged her at third for the first out.
Wednesday’s semifinal against the Spartans is a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal the Mustangs dropped 5-0. Collins-Maxwell pitcher Mikayla Houge, a University of Virginia commit, has not allowed a run in her last four state tournament games dating back to last year’s run to the 1A state title.
“Even seeing a pitcher once is more beneficial than not at all, and we know what she likes and we will get more scouting,” said Olivia Larsen of Houge. “We will come ready Wednesday morning.”