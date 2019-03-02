The Newell Fonda team reacts to its win over West Hancock in Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Newell-Fonda won the championship 76-52.
The Newell Fonda team reacts to its win over West Hancock in Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Newell-Fonda won the championship 76-52.
Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers gets fouled by West Hancock's Riley Hiscocks during Newell-Fonda vs West Hancock Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Newell-Fonda, the wire-to-wire top-ranked team in Class 1A, capped a perfect season with an Iowa Girls State Basketball championship here Saturday night.
Led by all-stater and 1A all-tournament team captain Olivia Larsen, the Mustangs downed West Hancock 76-52 in a matchup of the Nos. 1 and 2-ranked teams at Wells Fargo Arena.
Larsen, a Morningside College recruit, saved her best 2019 state tournament performance for her last. She scored 17 points and got Newell-Fonda off to a rousing start en route to the school’s second state title.
The Mustangs recorded their third one-sided victory in as many state tournament contests, putting the finishing touches on a 27-0 campaign.
Junior Megan Morenz led the champs with 19 points.
The Newell Fonda team reacts to its win over West Hancock in Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Newell-Fonda won the championship 76-52.
Newell Fonda coach Dick Jungers, left, and the bench, including player Ashley Archer (50) react in the closing moments of the team's win over West Hancock in Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Newell-Fonda won the championship 76-52. At right, assistant coach Kevin Larsen hugs his daughter, player Ella Larsen.
Players, from left, Newell-Fonda's Camryn Wilken, Ashley Archer, Olivia Larsen, and Ella Larsen react in the closing moments of the team's win over West Hancock in Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Newell-Fonda won the championship 76-52.
Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers applauds a play during Newell-Fonda vs West Hancock Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Newell-Fonda won the championship 76-52.
Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers shouts directions to his squad during Newell-Fonda vs West Hancock Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Newell-Fonda won the championship 76-52.
Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers gestures from the bench during Newell-Fonda vs West Hancock Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Newell-Fonda won the championship 76-52.
Newell-Fonda's Olivia Larsen almost loses control of the ball while being guarded by West Hancock's Riley Hiscocks, left, and Rachel Leerar during Newell-Fonda vs West Hancock Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
West Hancock's Madison Eisenman moves the ball past Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers (24) and Bailey Sievers during Newell-Fonda vs West Hancock Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Newell-Fonda's Olivia Larsen puts up a shot under pressure from West Hancock's Amanda Chizek (35) and Rachel Leerar during Newell-Fonda vs West Hancock Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Newell-Fonda's Olivia Larsen tries to keep possession of the ball under pressure from West Hancock's Rachel Leerar during Newell-Fonda vs West Hancock Class 1A championship girls state basketball action played Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
As they did in their first two state tournament games, the Mustangs got off to a fast start, hitting their first four shots while bolting to a 9-2 lead.
Larsen raced to the bucket for a layup off the opening tip, then put in another following a turnover. Stewart canned her first of two first-quarter 3-pointers and Larsen scored again.
West Hancock fought back, trimming it to 12-8 before Stewart’s second long-range bomb of the period.
Larsen gunned in 13 points in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Mustangs a 24-14 lead.
Newell-Fonda took a 44-31 lead into the locker room at halftime when up-and-coming star Macy Sievers put in a rebound shot at the buzzer. Sievers, a freshman who tallied 16 points in the Mustangs’ 81-56 semifinal route of Bellevue Marquette, finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists and was named to the all-tournament team.
West Hancock didn’t get on the scoreboard until six minutes into the second half. By that time the Mustangs had increased their advantage to 17 points and it was 57-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Rachel Leerar scored 22 points and Amanda Chizek had 14 points and 14 rebounds for West Hancock, which closed at 25-2.
Newell-Fonda was playing in its eighth Class 1A championship game and fifth in the last seven seasons. Its first state title came in 2015 when it clipped longtime state tourney nemesis Springville, 45-43.
The Mustangs made it to the finals twice under Jody Maske (1997, 2000) and this was their sixth trip under the tutelage of Dick Jungers. N-F went three straight times from 2013-15 and again last season.
Jungers’ deep and talented current squad got a measure of revenge on Springville earlier this week, sidelining the three-time defending champs in a quarterfinal game.
Larsen and classmates Stewart, Camryn Wilken and Ashley Archer each graduate, but the Mustangs will return plenty of talent next season. They will more than likely begin next season ranked No. 1 and should be favored to repeat as champion.
